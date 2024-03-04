Burial of Ben Dayang, 87 set on March 4

THE burial of Ben Lachica Punzalan Dayang, 87 years old, who died on February 22, 2024, of cardiac arrest in Kalibo, Aklan, is set on Monday, March 4, at the Kalibo Municipal Cemetery.

Prior to the interment, a Requiem Mass will be held at 3pm at the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist.

On Sunday, March 3, the Northwestern Visayan Colleges (NVC) will hold a Necrological Mass for Ben Dayang. The deceased was NVC ROTC Corps Commander during his student days.

In government service, Ben Dayang was an Official of the Department of Tourism (DOT) before joining his family in the United States.

A younger brother of former Unesco Commissioner and former Kalibo Mayor Johnny Dayang, Ben was also a student leader.

He is survived by Dr. Ester Jacob Dayang, wife; Bien Dayang, son; Engineer Dennis Martin, son-in-law; Deena Martin, Emma Martin, Maggie Martin, grandchildren. Marison, the eldest child of Ben, is deceased.

Ben is the son of the late Buenaventura Delfin Dayang and the late Jovita Lachica Punzalan. Betty Dayang Villa and Emerita Dayang Ingat are his younger sisters.

A sportsman and native of Kalibo, Aklan, Ben Dayang has also served as a military officer.