Batangas holds second Kite Fest

March typically marks the start of the summer season—with most schools on break, and children having fewer opportunities for active play given changing lifestyles. With this in mind, the Provincial Government of Batangas and the City of Tanauan, headed by Mayor Nelson “Sonny” P. Collantes, are collaborating with kite-flying aficionados to encourage the youth to experience and enjoy more outdoor activities, through the Batangas Kite Fest 2024.

“Batangas is one of the more popular destinations for weekend recreation. Through our Batangas Kite Fest 2024, we want to offer more options for outdoor activities that kids of all ages can participate in and enjoy,” said Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas. “The province of Batangas invests in developing our youth in terms of education, sports and over-all well-being, with one of the highest budgets for academic assistance, scholarships and sports development among all provinces in the country,” the governor added.

Papagayong Batangueño President Eric Basit added the Kite Fest aims to promote kite making and flying. The art of making kite is part of the Traditional Cultural Expressions Domain under Republic Act 11904, or The Philippine Creative Industries Development Act.

“Changes in how we live today mean that our children are not able to play outdoors the way past generations did and are instead living virtually through online games, video streaming and social media. There is less opportunity for social interaction. We want to encourage our youth to try going outside and flying a kite,” said Basit.

Now on its second year, the Batangas Kite Fest is organized by the Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office of Batangas and Papagayong Batangueño—an organization of kite-flying hobbyists across the province in cooperation with the Provincial Government of Batangas, and with support from private sector partners and donors.

The first leg of the Batangas Kite Fest 2024 kicks off in Calaca City on March 3; followed by San Juan on March 10; Tanauan on March 17; and the final leg in Montemaria on March 24.