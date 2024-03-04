Alliance Global Group eyes 100-percent renewable energy use for Megaworld, Newport World Resorts; taps Meralco’s MPower

Andrew Tan’s Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI), through its companies Megaworld and Newport World Resorts operator Travellers International Hotel Group, has tapped MVP-led MPower of Meralco to achieve its goal of sourcing 100 percent of its power requirements from renewable energy this year.

MPower is set to supply a total of 100 megawatts of renewable energy to around 70 property developments of both Megaworld and Newport World Resorts.

Leading the ceremonial signing of the landmark deal were Kevin Andrew L. Tan, chief executive officer of AGI (second from left) and Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman and CEO of Meralco (second from right).

Witnessing the signing were Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso, chief operating officer of Megaworld (left) and Redel M. Domingo, first vice president and head of MPower.