13 Vietnamese national arrested for illegally operating spas, clinics

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced last Sunday the arrest of 13 Vietnamese nationals found to be illegally operating health spas and clinics in Makati City.

The Vietnamese were arrested in four separate clinics in the cities of Makati, Parañaque and Pasay during operations conducted by immigration authorities and the police. The operation was launched after the BI received information about their presence and activities in these cities.

“The audacity of these illegal aliens to be running their [businesses] in the middle of the Metro,” BI Commissioner Norman G. Tansingco said.

Tansingco said the Vietnamese were unable to present documentation during the arrest, prompting the BI to declare them as undocumented aliens.

They are now facing criminal charges for working without a proper permit or visa in violation of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 and for being undocumented aliens, the Commissioner added.

Tansingco noted that one of those arrested has a working visa for a different company, which is a violation of the conditions of his stay.

“These illegal aliens are operating their business in broad daylight, perhaps thinking that they will not be caught. We urge local government units, barangays, and community members to report illegal aliens in your areas so we can immediately arrest and deport them,” Tansingco said.

The BI said the 13 Vietnamese will be detained at the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig, pending the resolution of the deportation cases filed against them.