What’s NEW in Wanderland 2024

Wanderland is just around the neighborhood! Get ready to experience two days of great music and art at the Filinvest City Events Grounds with your barkada and fellow wanderers.

Here’s a quick list of things to look forward to at this year’s festival, including a cool way of scoring free tickets to Wanderland, courtesy of Philippine Airlines. Read on to find out more!

An awesome lineup of performers

From March 9 to 10, 2024, Wanderland will showcase musicians such as Jack Johnson, Thundercat, Parcels, Hwasa, Novo Amor, Jeff Bernat, Beenzino, Grentperez, Paolo Sandejas, ena mori, CLOUDRIVER, dwta, bird., Party Pace, and more!

Exciting activities at the festival

Not only is Wanderland a celebration of great music with a community of like-minded people, but it is also a fun-filled day of art, games, and merchandise!

Visit the Wandermarket, which will house small and independent businesses for the community to meet, explore and support. Additionally, a postcard mailing corner and a pottery workshop will also be available at the space, plus many more exciting activities to try.

Perks for the little ones

Staying true to Wanderland’s identity as a festival for all ages, admission of children eight years old and below is now completely free!

One adult may bring two eligible kids to make it a family event to remember, with a special area complete with play sets, and arts & crafts for the little wanderers. Nursing areas will also be available in the Little Wanderer space for breastfeeding moms.

Bigger, brighter, better stage

In pursuit of creating a festival that is beyond just good music, this year’s stage encapsulates all of what Wanderland truly is about: a neighborhood.

The spectacular and gigantic platform will leave Wanderers in awe with its vivid motif, adorned with the most vibrant elements and environments of the Wanderland 2024 theme, which constantly changes every year.

Wanderland’s lineup featuring 22 live acts from different corners of the globe will momentarily make the Wanderland stage their home—with an additional second stage named after the company behind it all, KARPOS! That being said, expect the fun, great vibes, and immaculate music to double.

Can’t wait to see you there, neighbor!

A better star viewing deck

Star Wanderer (VIP) ticket-holders will also enjoy an upgraded exclusive viewing deck!

Now placed in front of the stage for a better Wanderland experience, the deck now has extra perks such as express entrance lanes, one (1) Star Wanderer kit, access to a private bar, and so much more.

List of other STAR WANDERER benefits are as follows: