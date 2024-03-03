United City FC, Blocksport forge web partnership

UNITED City Football Club secured a strategic partnership with Blocksport, a pioneering Swiss-based company founded in 2019 that’s been a trailblazer in the sports technology arena.

The collaboration marked a significant milestone for United City FC as it embraces the power of Web3 and blockchain technologies to enhance fan engagement and unlock new revenue streams.

Blocksport has successfully partnered with leading sports clubs across Europe and Africa, including Empoli FC, Partizan BC, Kaizer Chiefs FC, Salford Red Devils Rugby Club, Belgium Cycling and OH Leuven.

The company specializes in helping professional sports entities build digital infrastructure which in return creates efficient community hubs while leveraging Web3 and blockchain technologies for revenue generation and deeper fan engagement.

“At Blocksport, we are committed to empowering sports clubs with innovative solutions that transcend traditional boundaries,” Blocksport COO Samir Ceric said. “Our collaboration with United City FC signifies a bold step towards the future of fan engagement.”

Ceric said that his trip to Manila a few months ago to participate in the Business of Football conference confirmed that the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries are markets with huge potential.

“By combining the power of Web3 and blockchain, we aim to create a digital ecosystem that meets and exceeds the expectations of the modern fan,” Ceric said. “Together with United City FC, we are paving the way for a new era in sports technology not just in the Philippines but beyond.”

The partnership opens the door to various fan engagement activities like NFT Games, Fan Points Booster, Digital Memberships, Premium Content, online ticketing, Exclusive Club content, Digital Collectibles, E-commerce, community chats, news updates, predictor games and live streaming.

“We are excited about the endless possibilities our partnership with Blocksport brings,” United City Football Club president Eric Gottschalk said. “As we step into Web3 and blockchain, we are not just transforming the fan experience, we are revolutionizing how clubs interact with their supporters.

The United City FC is a four-time defending champion of the Philippines Football League and the official representative of the Central Luzon Football Association. It was formerly known as Ceres-Negros.

The team is the most followed professional football club in the Philippines and the only club active on all major social media platforms.