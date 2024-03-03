UAAP suspends UE’s Yee on ‘ethical breach, but….

THE University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) announced on Sunday the suspension for the rest of Season 86 of University of the East (UE) women’s volleyball head coach Jerry Yee.

Yee admitted he couldn’t contest the suspension, but left a trail on what triggered the sanction and who was behind it.

“For the record, the decision to part ways with Adamson [University] was a mutual one,” Yee told BusinessMirror in a phone interview also on Sunday. “We agreed the partnership had run its course, and I felt like the time was right for me to take a new step in my career and face a new challenge.”

Yee got his release from Adamson University on June 7 last year because of a conflict with a sponsor and on June 21, he was signed by UE.

The UAAP Board’s statement released to the public on Sunday didn’t mention the specifics behind his suspension with the organization saying “the decision follows a complaint raised by a member school against Coach Yee on account of conduct violative of the purposes of the UAAP—a platform for Member Universities to foster camaraderie and fair play.”

The statement added: “After a thorough deliberation by the UAAP Board of Managing Directors [BMD], a recommendation was elevated to the Board of Trustees [BOT].

“On February 29, 2024, the BOT concurred with the BMD findings that Coach Yee had engaged in acts inconsistent with the league’s objectives.”

It furthered: “The UAAP, as an organization of educational institutions, prioritizes maintaining a close-knit relationship among its eight member schools through healthy competition and demands the highest ethical and professional standards from those expected to mold the student-athletes.”

Yee is one of only three Filipinos with a Level 3—the highest—coaching license from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and chairs the Coaching Commission of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

Also across his name are two recent National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s championships with the College of Saint Benilde.

“So disappointed. I’m powerless to do anything. I’m sad, it’s embarrassing, and I don’t like to be in this situation, but what can I do?” Yee further told BusinessMirror.

“I cannot clarify their decision because nothing has been spoken of and written of [to] what they’re saying,” he said. “I maintain that that there was no ethical breach in my decisions.”

He added: “I know the deeper reason, but they didn’t discuss it…which was the first six of the entire school [Adamson University] went with me Farm Fresh in the PVL [Premier Volleyball League].”

“I have nothing to do with that…it’s their decision though,” he said.

Ironically on Sunday, UE, with assistant coach Dr. Obet Vital subbing for Yee, and Adamson University squared off at the SM Mall of Asia Arena with the Lady Falcons winning a four-setter, 25-19, 25-19, 26-28, 29-27.

Adamson University improved to 2-2 won-lost while UE dropped to 1-3 in the eliminations.

PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara expressed his frustration over the UAAP’s suspension on Yee.

“He’s one of the few coaches who know volleyball and he’s a high-level FIVB coach,” Suzara said. “He regularly attends PNVF coaching seminars here and internationally and he develops a lot of players in the grassroots level throughout the years.”

“He doesn’t deserve this kind of treatment,” Suzara added.

UE officials said they will be appeal for the lifting of the suspension.

The other Filipino Level 3 FIVB coaches are Francis Vicente, a former UE coach who’s now plying his trade in the Cook Islands, and De La Salle assistant coach Benson Bocboc.