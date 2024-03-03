Two new beetle species discovered in Mindoro

With renewed interest in beetle research, researchers continue to discover more beetle species that were previously unknown to science.

The most recent beetle species discovered were two Cacia Newman species from the Mindoro Biogeographic Region of the Philippines.

The study published in December in Researchgate by Milton Norman Medina of the Davao Oriental State University, Analyn Cabras of the National Museum of Natural History, and Arvids Barsevskis of Daugavpils University describes the new beetle species in detail.

Before the discovery, there was only one species of Cacia Newman known to science from Mindoro—Cacia estrellae Hudepohl— which was discovered in 1989.

Now, it has two more—Cacia (Cacia) aeschyae sp. nov., and Cacia (Ipocregyes) katrinae sp. nov.

“With the addition of these new species, Mindoro Island now has three species, and the Philippines with 51 species and 2 subspecies of Cacia,” the authors said in their paper.

A welcome development

Asean Centre for Biodiversity (ACB) Executive Director Theresa Mundita S. Lim said that the renewed interest in the beetle study and the emergence of experts, as well as budding researchers focusing on the insect, is a positive development.

Lim said the Philippines needs more entomologists, saying that insects, including beetles need to be studied to know more about the ecosystem and their important roles, in conserving and protecting them better against various threats.

“This is a good development. We need more entomologists in the Philippines. Insects, including beetles, are the least studied yet are probably the most diverse,” she told the BusinessMirror via Messenger on February 7

Agents of biodiversity

In an earlier interview, Lim highlighted the tangible and intangible benefits of insects in general, not only in the Philippines but in ts neighboring Asean countries, as well.

“Tangible because some species can be alternative protein sources for local communities. Some serve as ingredients for farm feeds,” she says. Lim is a former director of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’s Biodiversity Management Bureau (DENR-BMB) director.

Some insects, like the pollinators, help in naturally propagating trees and plants, allowing them to bear fruit that serves as food, and a source of planting materials, which can boost natural reforestation.

“Some are detritus feeders, helping to break down organic materials to help enrich the soil. Some [bees] produce byproducts [honey] that can be important as part of the diet for humans and animals, and if properly packaged, can also be a source of livelihood for communities,” she adds.

“All these benefits, directly or indirectly, contribute to biodiversity in Asean,” she says.

Biogeographic origin

The Philippines has the highest species diversity of Cacia in the world with 49 species and two sub-species, and four subgenera.

One of the reasons why the Philippines is a megadiverse country is its biogeographic origin wherein each island has differing continental, oceanic, or volcanic origins which can be explained through the Pleistocene Aggregated Island Complex (PAIC) theory.

Citing a 1986 study, the authors said the Philippines is divided into several regions: Greater Luzon (14 species of Cacia), Greater Palawan (two species of Cacia), Romblon Islands, Negros-Panay (12 species of Cacia), Greater Mindanao with Camiguin as a separate island (16 species of Cacia), Greater Sulu, and Mindoro Island (1 species of Cacia).

Majority of the species are island endemic with few having longer distribution ranges.

Forest regeneration

Cabras, one of the authors and experts in the beetle study, said Longhorn beetles are generally known for their role in forest regeneration.

“They help recycle dead and dying trees, reducing them to humus that can be absorbed back by plants. Although some species are considered as serious pests in timber weakened by storms, fires, or severe infestations of other insects,” she said in an interview via Messenger on February 22.

According to Cabras, protecting and conserving the species is as important as the role they play in the ecosystem.

Because they are endemic species to the Philippines, Cabras said they cannot be found elsewhere on the planet.

“Species found on islands are most vulnerable to extinction due to their limited and often narrow geographic range,” Cabras said.

She pointed out that there is a need to strengthen forest management efforts on Mindoro Island, adding that conserving the general forest habitat is key to preventing their extinction.

“If the forest is not yet a protected area, make it one,” she said.

Natural ecosystem foundation

Another author of the study, Dr. Milton Norman Medina, said these amazing critters, referring to insects in general, serve as the foundation of natural ecosystems.

“If their population is gone, all of our ecosystem will collapse. They serve various ecologic roles from macro to micro decomposition, pollination, nutrient cycling, and so on,” he said.

According to Medina, the largest group in the animal kingdom is beetles.

“One in every four animals in the world is a beetle. In the Philippines, we have an estimated of at least 25,000 beetles and so far there are around 8,000 described. This makes this group a very least studied animal group in our country,” he said.

Study focus on beetles

According to Medina, his fellow team researchers are focused on species discovery, particularly on beetles, with the hope of eventually increasing the species diversity in the Philippines.

“Ultimately, our work will eventually aid policies or legislations that will protect our natural resources, especially beetles. We have a long way to go, hence, we encourage everyone to take part in this noble initiative,” he said.

Medina lamented the lack of funding for insect studies in the Philippines.

He said to allow them to do research, they are compelled to source funds elsewhere as the government is not keen on funding research on beetles, or any other insect for that matter.

“Right now we are working with the International Union for Conservation of Nature to assess each of our beetle species, giving them a voice in global conservation efforts,” Medina said.

“Unfortunately our work is in the snail phase primarily since we only rely on our resources and a little support from our institution. There is very little available funding for basic science in the Philippines,” he added.

Wanted: More insect researchers

Along with Cabras, Medina is among the very few authorities on beetle study in the Philippines.

He expressed hope that more researchers will invest time and effort in the study of beetles, encouraging young and budding researchers to do fieldwork to enhance their skills.

However, he cautioned budding researchers to exercise due diligence in publishing scientific papers.

“One of the messages I wish to convey is do not be ashamed to tap the experts for consultation or guidance, especially those who wish to study beetles in the Philippines. We are very much willing to extend our help. Because as researchers we have the moral obligation to produce accurate science, especially for Filipinos,” Medina said.

He noted that a recent study on beetles wrongfully identified the subject of the study.

Consult peers, specialists

Offering his advice, he said errors could be easily avoided if the authors at least consulted workers and specialists in the field before submitting the paper.

“Publishing in noncredible journals will do more harm than good. Errors like this can be easily corrected with a proper review. Moreover, taxonomic accuracy is not necessarily guaranteed even if a journal is indexed in indexing bodies,” he said.

According to Medina, taxonomic accuracy can only be ensured if taxonomists and specialists are consulted or tapped as peer reviewers of the paper.

“As researchers and academics, we have the moral obligation to publish good science. Publishing in reputable journals should be the norm in academia,” he said.

Image credits: PHOTOS COURTESY OF DR. MILTON NORMAN MEDINA





