Tolentino, Hoffman shown door

JOHN CABANG TOLENTINO and Lauren Hoffman exited early from the World Indoor Athletics Championships on Sunday leaving world No. 2 Ernest John “EJ” Obiena to carry the fight at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

Tolentino, bronze medalist at the recent Asian indoor in Tehran, advanced as a fifth-placer in his heat in the men’s 60-meter hurldes with a time of 7.68 seconds but could not get past the formidanle 24-man semifinals.

American Grant Holloway ran 7.29 seconds to win the gold medal, followed by Italian Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli (7.43) and Frenchman Just Kwaou-Mathey (7.47).

Hoffman, on the other hand, ranked 21st among 24 runners in her head in the women’s 400 meters.

Paris Olympics-bound Obiena competes on Monday morning in men’s pole vault.