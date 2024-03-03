The choice between brine and wetlands

AS the Philippines struggles to revive its moribund salt industry, experts have warned against increasing the areas dedicated to the production of the so-called white gold, citing its adverse environmental impacts.

On Wednesday, environmental group Wetlands International Philippines warned against the proposal to convert abandoned, underdeveloped and underutilized (AUU) fishponds into salt farms.

The aggressive promotion of salt farming is emerging as the latest threat to the already dwindling mangrove forest cover and wetland ecosystems in the Philippines.

Wetlands, according to the Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB), are important habitats and staging grounds of migratory shorebirds or water birds, and their destruction weakens global conservation efforts for these endangered species.

“We are already in a race against climate change. If we lose any more mangroves, the more vulnerable our country will be to coastal flooding, erosion and storm surges.”—Dr. Annadel Cabanban, Country Manager of Wetlands International Philippines

Dwindling mangrove forest

IN its Philippine Forestry Statistics 2020, the Forest Management Bureau (FMB) said the country’s mangrove forest cover is down to just 300,411 hectares, from as much as 500,000 hectares in the 1920s, mainly due to conversion to aquaculture areas and deforestation.

Mangroves are often harvested for various uses, for construction material purposes, for nipa and wood for fuel. Charcoal making has also been identified as a major cause of deforestation.

According to the 1990 Forestry Statistics Report of the DENR-FMB, there are 75,000 hectares of fishponds in the Philippines. Many fishponds in the Philippines, however, are now classified as AAUs.

IN Barangay Santa Isabel, Kawit, Cavite, a salt farmer diligently harvests dried salt from the remaining salt beds, highlighting the challenges faced by the Philippines’ stagnant salt industry.

Reviving salt industry

IN May last year, the House of Representatives’ agriculture and food panel approved a bill aiming to arrest the declining local salt production industry by boosting production and mandating stronger government and financial support for salt farmers.

House Bill 1976 or the Philippine Salt Industry Development Act, aims to draw up a government strategy that will upscale local salt production to achieve salt self-sufficiency and shield the country from the global supply chain vulnerabilities.

The measure also seeks to provide funding, training, technical support, trade and export assistance to salt farmers and producers to achieve salt production targets and decrease reliance on imports.

However, environmentalists said converting more areas to fishponds is “a bad idea,” considering it might lead to the conversion of more areas into salt farms.

From fishponds to salt farms?

AUU fishponds that used to be thriving mangrove areas are now being eyed for conversion into salt farms.

Environmental advocate Jimely Flores, a fisheries and marine scientist, highlights concerns regarding salt farming on ponds, emphasizing its adverse effects on biodiversity. Flores warns that this practice is susceptible to the accumulation of nano and microplastics, along with other harmful contaminants.

Converting AUU fishponds into salt farms, she said, is not a good option, adding that abandoned fishponds can economically be best used for extensive aquaculture of native species or just be reverted into mangrove areas.

She said there are best practices in small-scale salt farming, which is done on raised bamboos or raised tiled platforms.

“Bamboo is less capital-intensive and does not need a fixed space. But it is not on a commercial scale,” she said. She cited Iloilo where salt farmers use bamboo for salt making.

In northern Philippines areas like Ilocos, Flores said the practice is cooking seawater collected from the sea. But this, she said, is energy intensive but with renewable energy, it might be feasible although they combined it with the mined salt from Australia.

Revert fishponds to mangrove

MEANWHILE, instead of entertaining the idea of converting these idle fishponds into salt farms, the group called on the government to rehabilitate the country’s coastal and marine ecosystem by fast-tracking the reversion of these fishponds back to mangroves to enhance the country’s natural defense against tsunamis, storm surges and sea-level rise, and boost the replenishment of the country’s fish stock, Wetlands International said.

Specifically, Wetlands International urged the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to revoke and transfer all fishpond lease agreements for AUU ponds back to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). This action aims to facilitate mangrove reforestation efforts under the purview of the DENR.

DENR, DA-BFAR mandate

“THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources originally had jurisdiction over many of the mangrove areas that were lent to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources under the Department of Agriculture (DA-BFAR) for aquaculture production. However, many of those fishponds have been idle or largely underutilized for over five years,” Dr. Annadel Cabanban, Country Manager of Wetlands International Philippines, said in a statement.

Cabanban said under the Philippine Fisheries Code, as amended, BFAR is required to return the lease agreements for aquaculture areas of unutilized fishponds back to the DENR so that the areas can be reverted to their original mangrove state or functions, she added.

Section 49 of Republic Act No. 8550 mandates the DENR, in coordination with the Department of Agriculture, local government units, other concerned agencies, and Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Councils, to identify AUU fishponds covered by Foreshore Lease Agreements to be reverted to their original mangrove state or functions.

Meanwhile, Section 99 of RA 10654 likewise prohibits any person from converting mangroves into fishponds or for any other purpose.

Climate change

“WE are already in a race against climate change. If we lose any more mangroves, the more vulnerable our country will be to coastal flooding, erosion and storm surges,” said Cabanban.

Cabanban said the new proposal of the DA-BFAR to use AUU ponds as salt farms is a new threat to mangroves.

“Mangroves need brackish water and can hardly survive or grow in conditions too high in salinity. So salt farming and mangrove survival are unlikely to coexist,” she explained.

Costly and tedious proposal

ACCORDING to Cabanban, converting salt farms back to mangrove forests will be tedious and costly.

“Some studies say that mangrove restoration can still happen in former saltbed areas, but it is costly and tedious,” she said.

Moreover, she said it would only allow species that can tolerate high salinity. It will not be reverted to a multispecies mangrove area.

“We thus urge the DA-BFAR to thoroughly reconsider and revise its draft FAO 197-2 as it may exacerbate the further degradation of mangroves,” Cabanban said.

According to Cabanban, excessive water salinity can stunt the mangroves’ growth, reduce biomass, and impair photosynthesis. It can also interfere with the way the mangroves’ roots absorb water and nutrition from the ground, which makes it difficult for the mangroves to survive.

A better alternative

INSTEAD of using the AUU fishponds for salt farming, Wetlands International Philippines recommends implementing the Associated Mangrove Aquaculture (AMA) approach as a mangrove-friendly aquaculture strategy.

“The Associated Mangrove Aquaculture is both mangrove-friendly and socioeconomically viable. It adapts the restoration of mangroves along waterways and a win-win situation for sustainable use,” said Cabanban.

AMA restores mangrove greenbelts in the estuary along inland waterways and protects adjoining fishponds. It uses mangroves’ ability to enhance biodiversity in an area to increase aquaculture production and is a more sustainable alternative to the silvofishery systems, which are being practiced by some fish farms in the Philippines.

Wetlands International Philippines said it is working to pilot the AMA approach in the Philippines as a means of reconciling the need to restore mangroves and ensure ample fisheries supply.

Blue carbon projects

ANOTHER opportunity the Philippine government should consider is developing robust, high-quality blue carbon projects following the Ecological Mangrove Restoration guidelines, suggested Cabanban, adding that a ratio of 4:1, mangrove area to fishpond, along the coastline is one aquaculture practice in a blue carbon project or economy.

“This presents a timely opportunity to secure sustainable financing, including access to carbon markets, that conserves critical ecosystems while enhancing livelihoods and resilience. Policy reforms, institutional coordination, and local governance support are vital for project success,” said Cabanban.

“Mangrove forest rehabilitation in fishponds can be a strategy for increased blue carbon investments. So we recommend the DENR, DA-BFAR, other related agencies, and our policy makers to come up with the policy and implementing rules and regulations for increased blue carbon investments in the Philippines,” Cabanban said.

She suggested encouraging corporate social responsibility programs and public-private partnerships focused on mangrove and seagrass rehabilitation, ecotourism, and blue carbon ventures.

“We are willing to work with all involved agencies, groups and communities for solutions that would ensure both food security and mangrove conservation and rehabilitation,” Cabanban assured.

