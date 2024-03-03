Terrafirma establishes rare 2-0 start with win over NLEX

TERRAFIRMA bucked a sluggish start to rally past NLEX, 99-95, on Sunday for a rare 2-0 start in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After trailing by 26-39 in the second quarter until the end of the third period, 70-73, the Dyip went on to spitfire JP Calvo and Javier Gomez de Liano in the second half as they led Terrafirma in outscoring the Road Warriors in the last two quarters, 23-16 and 29-22.

“We already have two wins, but I told them that every game we should win,” Terrafirma coach John Cardel after matching the number of two wins he made last conference. “We don’t want to think that we already have two wins already because we don’t want them to relax.”

Juami Tiongson came out aggressive firing 21 points on top 9-of-10 free throws while de Liano had 18 points and five assists to lead the Dyip. Rookie Stephen Holt added 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.

It was the first time since 2016 Governors’ Cup when Terrafirma or formerly known as Mahindra — still under playing coach Manny Pacquiao — had experienced of registering 2-0 start and made it to the quarterfinals.

Calvo, who sealed the deal with two free throws in the dying seconds with 22 ticks left, posted 16 points while Gelo Alolino got nine points and rookie Louie Sangalang chipped in eight points and nine rebounds.

NLEX dropped to 1-1 record despite Robert Bolick’s 29 points, five rebounds and eight assists.