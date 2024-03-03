SURREAL TRANSITION | SB19’s Justin takes flight with debut solo single

“I just wanna live in my imagination

Where hatred does not exist

Here the moonlight is brighter than ever

And the stars shine just for us…”

Transitions are often accompanied by anticipation and excitement. With Justin de Dios known simply as Justin, the enigmatic fifth of the sensational Filipino group, SB19, officially had his debut as solo recording artist and had released his single titled “Surreal” under Sony Music Entertainment.

During the launch event at Novotel Manila Araneta City on February 27, one immediately notices Justin’s logo at the venue. However, it’s more than just a symbol; Justin explains that it represents his personal journey and aspirations.

Comprising three elements – the boot, the sprout, and the imperfect lines – each element carries deep meaning in his artistic expression.

The boot symbolizes his journey and the importance of staying grounded, while the sprout represents growth and the emergence of new ideas.

The imperfect lines emphasize the beauty found in imperfections, reflecting Justin’s commitment to authenticity in his craft.

Furthermore, in his first solo music video, elements of nature are prominently featured. This reflects how Justin’s journey began long before he received applause, rooted in childhood memories of grassy fields, whispering forests, and a deep connection to nature that ignited something within him.

Also, his desire to create dreamy and fantasy-like music stems from his love for acoustic pop, drawing inspiration from artists like Ed Sheeran and Stephen Speaks.

Surreal

[Pre-chorus]

“And your eyes can see everything

You and I are imagining

[Chorus]

While we walk slowly under the streetlights

We hold each other’s hands, oh, so tight

And I, I can feel it, like it’s real, so real…”

The lyrics, penned by Justin himself, and produced by RADKIDZ (Pablo and Josue). The song “Surreal” captures the magic of shared moments, blurring the boundaries between what is real and what exists only in the mind.

It is a song about escaping to a world of imagination where love and positivity thrive.

The lyrics depict a dreamlike scenario of being with someone special and experiencing moments that feel so real, even though they are imagined.

The song’s combination of indie pop and alternative pop elements creates a calming melody and rhythm that is soothing to listen to.

Working on his debut single, Justin collaborated with his fellow SB19 members and embraced diverse interpretations and perspectives.

With that, Justin found joy in the collaborative process, exceeding his expectations and creating a unique musical experience.

The enchanting visuals of Justin’s music video take viewers on a journey through picturesque locations in Atok Benguet, Zambales, and Korea. From lush forests to snowy landscapes, each scene captures the essence of the song’s lyrics, adding depth to the surreal experience.

Inclusive approach

Reflecting on his journey so far, Justin recalls surreal moments, from SB19’s viral success to traveling the world and experiencing different cultures.

Now, as he released his solo debut, Justin embraces the surrealism of his current situation, grateful for the opportunities and experiences that have shaped his career.

When asked about the dedication of “Surreal,” Justin’s wit shines through as he explains that the song is not dedicated to anyone in particular but is meant for everyone who can relate to its message.

With his inclusive approach, Justin invites listeners to find their own personal meaning in his music.

As Justin ventures into his solo career, he aims to explore various facets of the entertainment industry, including film, acting, and directing.

And so, with courage and a heart tuned to the rhythm of his dreams, Justin steps into the spotlight. The world leans in once more, ready to witness the surreal—a solo symphony composed by a nature lover, a dreamer, and now, an official recording artist.

