In a country where the most common idea of family bonding is a Sunday stroll in an airconditioned mall, many were surprised with what was taking place at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Music Hall during one, sunny February weekend.

The glaring speakers, dancing lights, and the sound of a bouncing ball meant there was a basketball event, a catnip for any Filipino. As husbands asked their wives to visit the festivities—who then gathered their children to follow suit—the venue suddenly got packed with viewers from all ages.

The event was free, and celebrities, including basketball stars, were walking around larger than life. The biggest surprise for most, however, were the actual players on the court. They were women, some foreigners, mostly Filipinas, duking it out in a high-level contest.

Japanese squad Zoos Tokyo, led by Aoi Katsura, were crowned this year’s champions. Photos from Manila Hustle 3×3.

It was the second season of the Manila Hustle 3×3 competition. Designed as an invitational international tilt to advance women’s basketball in the country, the tournament promised a “bigger and better” run on its sophomore year following a successful debut campaign.

The venue, for one, moved from Robinsons Magnolia to the more spacious SM MOA Music Hall. The number of teams, too, expanded from the initial 12 to 16. The roster included sponsored local squads competing against guest teams from Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Thailand, alongside newcomers from Australia and India.

“We want everybody to be aware of how women’s basketball has developed,” says Manila Hustle 3×3 tournament director Peachy Medina. “We like everyone to see how [the game] has progressed.”

Manila Hustle 3×3 and Uratex managing director Peachy Medina said women’s basketball has come a long way in the Philippines, but there are still ways to go.

Championing women’s hoops

The love for basketball runs deep for Medina, who has been a proponent of the women’s game for years. Her dad, a “big sports fan,” exposed her early to the beauty of basketball, bringing her regularly to PBA games since she was seven years old. From then on, sports became a way of life.

Medina is a former athlete who played competitively from Grade 6 until she graduated college from the Ateneo de Manila University, where she was a three-sport star while being an academic standout. She led the Lady Eagles to title berths in both basketball and football, while representing the country in the RP Youth Team of 1986.

While her playing years may be long behind her, Medina, who’s also the managing director of Uratex, stays plugged in with all things sports. She still follows the big leagues whenever she can, from the UAAP to the NBA and, of course, the WNBA.

When the pandemic hit, Medina’s schedule blew open. Not only was she able to watch sports, but she also used the time to reexamine her goals. That included evolving from a fan into an active participant in sports. Medina proceeded to put up her own three-on-three women’s basketball team, which she did twice over by organizing Uratex Dream and Uratex Tibay.

The twin teams made strong and immediate waves in the local 3×3 circuit. Uratex Dream, in particular, bagged back-to-back championships in the WNBL 3×3 tournament. The two squads also competed in regional meets around Southeast Asia, where Medina was also able to establish relationships with international teams.

Soon, the WNBL faded, and Medina wondered how to sustain the momentum of women’s basketball in the Philippines. She recognized that the community was growing, and so much more could be done. Medina decided to take the lead, gathering resources and tapping her international network to organize Manila Hustle 3×3.

The tournament’s launch last year was a resounding success. Led by UAAP Rookie of the Year and Ateneo star Kacey Dela Rosa, the Lady Macbeth Riots drubbed Army Altama, 21-11, to take home the maiden Manila Hustle championship.

Heading to this year’s follow-up season, Medina had said that fans should expect a bigger and more exciting competition. As she did the first time, the tournament director delivered on her promise.

‘We feel fulfilled’

Medina blended with the crowd as she watched the thrilling Manila Hustle 3×3 Season 2 Final from the designated viewing area. She shared the space with fans like her, some of whom came with their families on that peaceful Sunday, coming in only to peek at the event but deciding to stay after getting a taste of the action.

Zoos Tokyo from Japan and local side Titans were the last two teams standing. In the end, it was the visitors who came out on top, as world no. 25 and top-ranked Japanese player Aoi Katsura powered Zoos Tokyo to a 21-13 championship-clinching victory.

“We’re very happy that we came back with my favorite roster and we’re happy with the result,” said Katsura, who was named tournament MVP. “We really wanted to come back so bad.”

Aside from Manila Hustle’s competitive field, Katsura also expressed gratitude to the basketball-crazy Filipino fans who brought the venue to life with their tremendous passion and high energy. “You have amazing fans here. They really know basketball and it’s fun to play in front of them,” said Katsura.

Several local and international players share the sentiment, testifying to how far the women’s basketball has come in the Philippines. Uratex Tibay’s Spanish guard Ari Geli, a crowd favorite, said that Manila “feels like home” with how much support she gets from the local audience. Meanwhile, Filipina Jolzyne Impreso of Australia’s Royals Basketball team added that the experience has been great.

“This is the biggest women’s tournament here so I’m grateful to be part of it,” she said.

For Medina, the tournament director, these statements mean the world. The local teams thank her for the opportunity of testing their mettle against high-level competition, as guest teams express their desire to come back. Fans are also grateful for the tournament and were quick to request for a Manila Hustle 3×3 Season 3.

“Happy is an understatement. We feel fulfilled,” said Medina, while remaining the ever-humble leader that she is. “I really feel people give Manila Hustle too much credit for pushing women’s basketball. I have been in the community for a long time, and I know every step and every hand that led us to this possibility of holding an international 3×3 invitational. But to hear the appreciation of everyone, we are really inspired to continue to do our part.”

Medina’s ultimate hope is to one day have a year-round professional or semi-professional women’s basketball tournaments for both 3×3 and 5-on-5 formats. “This way, our most talented women ballers could continue to play after college, continue to hone their skills, and perhaps at least one would be good enough to play in the WNBA.”

For now, she knows that they have to remain steadfast in their pursuit of advancing the sport and empowering women. While Medina and her team are happy with how far women’s basketball has come in the Philippines, the sport still has ways to go, she said. At least now, with the help of Manila Hustle, Philippines women’s basketball is starting to pick up.

“More and more eyes are noticing that the girls also got game,” Medina said, “na hindi lang mga lalaki ang pwede maglaro ng basketball.”