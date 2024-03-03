Senate tackles PhilAtom bill; supports measure

The push for the creation of an independent nuclear regulatory body in the Philippines continues as discussions in the Senate for the passage of the Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act, better known as the PhilAtom bill, are already in full swing.

PhilAtom, the bill’s short name, refers to the prospective Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority, which will have jurisdiction to exercise regulatory control over all sources of ionizing radiation, both from nuclear and radioactive materials as well as radiation devices.

Besides the creation of the PhilAtom, the bill also revamps the current nuclear legislative framework of the country, bringing it up to speed with international safety standards, particularly those of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

DOST-PNRI Director Dr. Carlo Arcilla (left) leads a delegation of scientists and nuclear regulators during the Technical Working Group meeting of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology on the PhilAtom bill. Also in attendance is Rep. Mark Cojuangco (right), principal sponsor of the bill in the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Special Committee on Nuclear Energy.

The bill also has fresh provisions on nuclear safety, security, safeguards, radiation protection, and emergency preparedness and response—reflecting the country’s commitment in fulfilling its long-standing obligations to the IAEA and the international community through various treaties, conventions, and other agreements.

The bill is sponsored by Sens. Francis Tolentino, Ramon Revilla Jr., Sherwin Gatchalian and Francis Escudero.

Spearheading the discussions is the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, chaired by Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, who held several joint meetings and public hearings in mid-February with the Senate Committees on Energy, Ways and Means, and Finance, aiming to hasten the legislative process for all priority bills on science and technology.

He was joined by Sens. Raffy Tulfo and Sherwin Gatchalian in expressing their full support for the bill as an indispensable means of oversight on the safety aspects of nuclear energy in the Philippines.

Tulfo and Gatchalian are the chairmen of the Senate Committees on Energy and Ways and Means, respectively.

Officials from the Department of Science and Technology-Department Legislative Liaison Office attended the meetings with scientists and regulators from the DOST-Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (DOST-PNRI), headed by DirectorCarlo Arcilla, as well as Rep. Mark Cojuangco, principal sponsor of the bill in the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Special Committee on Nuclear Energy.

Also in attendance were officials and representatives from the Departments of Energy, Department of Health-Center for Device Regulation, Radiation Health and Research, National Defense, and Justice, Strategic Trade and Management Office; Bases Conversion and Development Authority, and the Development Bank of the Philippines, among others.

Late in November l2023, the PhilAtom bill was passed by the House of Representatives in record time on third reading, with an overwhelming 200 votes in favor.

Image credits: PNRI PHOTO





