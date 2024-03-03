Open water swim event in Sipalay heaps recognition for Western Visayas

A TOTAL of 146 swimmers experienced the breathtaking waters, intimate interaction with nature and a surprise cash prize in the Western Visayas International Open Water Swim Circuit hosted by Sipalay City recently.

The advocacy swim event at the top beach destination in southern Negros Occidental marked the first of four legs of the Department of Tourism Region VI (DOT-6) efforts to campaign for sustainable tourism.

The next three legs will be in Sicogon Island in Carles, Iloilo, on April 14; Taklong Island in Nueva Valencia, Guimaras, on June 30; and in Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan, on September 22.

“The Western Visayas International Open Water Swim Circuit is not just a race, it’s a testament to our country’s commitment to environmental conservation and community engagement,” DOT Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco said.

“Through the DOT-6 spearheaded event, we aim to tap into new markets of adventurers and sports enthusiasts,” Frasco said. “This successful kick off in Sipalay City underscores the importance of responsible tourism, emphasizing the significance of caring for our environment.”

The open water swimming is a low-impact activity that promotes human-nature connections, engaging the community and creating awareness in terms of taking care of our environment, according to DOT-6 Regional Director Crisanta Marlene Rodriguez.

Tapping into a new market segment of adventurers and sports enthusiasts is a key priority for the region which boasts of being the most accessible in terms of aviation connectivity, as well as having beautiful natural landscapes and waters.

The race route in Campomanes-Ballo Marine Reserve and Sanctuary is a protected marine area where hobby and competitive swimmers had the opportunity to swim within an immersive view of the island’s coral reef.

“We’re very proud of where we are now. We are a small city but we’re very big on environmental conservation,” Sipalay City Mayor Maria Gina Lizares said. “We take care of our remaining resources. It’s all geared toward saving, not just conserving, what we have and to optimize what we have.”

Organized in partnership with the Zamboanga Open Water Swimming Club Inc., the event featured races in the 1.5K, 3K and 5K categories in five age groups from 12 to 50 years old.

The event gathered local and foreign swimmers from across the world with the youngest being eight-year-old twins.

Birgit Koschischek, a two-time Olympian swimmer from Austria who was in Sipalay City for vacation, topped the 1.5K category.

“It was a great swim. I enjoyed the ocean,” Koschischek said. “There were lots of fish and the reef was good. The ocean and the weather conditions were fine.”

Japy Silapan, one of the organizers, said that swimmers should expect to have a different experience in the future legs.

“There will be more exciting swim routes and distances that are friendly for beginners and veteran swimmers,” Silapan said. “We will still support the locally sourced food in the areas and the green advocacy that will promote sustainable tourism. Of course, the hospitality of Western Visayas will still be there.”

Finishers of the Sipalay City leg were awarded medals, while podium finishers received wooden trophies crafted by a local artisan and a cash prize sponsored by Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Lizares.