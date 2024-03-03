NU blasts UP in UAAP women volleyball

National University continued to roll after dominating University of the Philippines, 25-17, 25-16, 25-17, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 Women’s Volleyball Tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday.

Vange Alinsug starred for the Lady Bulldogs despite only playing in the first and third sets, scoring 15 points on 13-on-21 attacks, a block, and an ace.

Alinsug dropped 10 points in the third set where NU was in cruise control, racing to a 15-6 lead and never looked back.

“For me, everybody contributed and we are all happy,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Norman Miguel said.

NU has now won three straight games after losing its season opener to University of Santo Tomas, rising to solo second at 3-1.

Season 84 MVP Bella Belen also came through for the Lady Bulldogs with 10 points she complemented with 16 excellent receptions out of 22 attempts and seven digs. Alyssa Solomon also ended up with 10 points.

NU owned the spiking department, doubling the output of UP, which dropped to 0-4, 48-23.

Nobody from the Fighting Maroons breached double digits in scoring with Niña Ytang’s team-high only at seven points.

UP will try to enter the win column on March 10 against the reigning champion De La Salle University.