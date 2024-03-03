MGen, Aboitiz Power and San Miguel Global Power launch PHL’s first integrated LNG facility

A $3.3-billion power deal meant to boost energy security in the country was forged among Pangilinan-led Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), Aboitiz Power Corp. (AP) and San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMGP) of Ramon Ang.

Under the deal, MGen and AP will jointly invest in two of SMGP’s gas-fired power plants—the 1,278 MW Ilijan power plant and a new 1,320 MW combined cycle power facility which is expected to start operations by the end of 2024 – and together with SMGP will invest in almost 100 percent of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminal owned by Linseed Field Power Corp.

Additionally, all three companies will acquire the LNG import and regasification terminal of Linseed Field Power Corp. This will be used to receive, store and process LNG fuel for the two power plants, thus fully integrating the local energy sector into the global natural gas supply chain.

This move is expected to steer the country towards a cleaner, more sustainable future in line with the Marcos administration’s push for more natural gas in the country’s energy mix. More importantly, SMGP said this will make competitively priced and affordable power accessible to a broader base of Filipino consumers.

The collaboration will substantially augment the country’s power supply with over 2,500 MW of generation capacity once fully operational, backed by advanced LNG storage and regasification capabilities. This effort will not only meet the country’s energy requirements but also support its environmental objectives by significantly lowering emissions.

