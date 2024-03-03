Macron agrees to go swimming in River Seine for Games’ sake

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron boldly promised to swim in the River Seine being cleaned up for the Paris Olympics as he toured the new complex that will house athletes on Thursday.

Macron cited pollution-reduction in the Seine as one of the Games’ positive long-term impacts. He noted “extraordinary” public-funded investments being poured into making the river—largely off limits to bathers since 1923—swimmable again.

Asked by a journalist whether he would bathe in it, Macron replied, “Me, yes, I’ll go.”

But he refrained from saying when.

“I’m not going to give you the date: There’s a risk you’ll be there,” he said.

Regardless of whether he does indeed don trunks, Macron’s visit to the future high-security Olympic village served to highlight how the Paris Games are helping to transform some disadvantaged neighborhoods in the French capital›s poorer suburbs.

The eco-friendly village led to nearly 2,000 jobs being created, with 1,136 going to local residents. It cost about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), most of it investment by property developers but also including 646 million euros ($700 million) from public funds. The Olympic construction company, Solideo, transferred the village to Paris Games organizers on Thursday, symbolically handing over a large key, with Macron watching.

“It’s a very big day,” Macron said. “It’s a demonstration that France is a nation of builders.”

In a city repeatedly hit by deadly extremist attacks, security is the biggest challenge for organizers as they ready Paris for the July 26 to August 11 Games and August 28 to September 8 Paralympics.

“Obviously, it’s been an obsession since the beginning,” Macron said. “We have a colossal amount of work being done in advance.”

The Olympic village is a formerly run-down area transformed into an international hub for the Paris Games.

The village sits in the suburb of Saint-Denis, known in the sports world as the home to the Stade de France where France’s national soccer and rugby teams play.

But the area itself is one of France’s poorest, and it saw rioting last year after a police officer fatally shot a teenager of north African descent in another Paris suburb.

The Paris Games and Paralympics may help raise prospects and leave a lasting legacy—for locals and for the environment.

Building the eco-friendly village led to nearly 2,000 jobs being created, with 1,136 going to local residents.

It was Macron’s first visit to the site since October 2021. The inauguration saw the construction company of Paris Olympic venues, Solideo, handing over the village keys to Paris Games organizers.

The village cost about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), most of it investment by property developers but also including 646 million euros ($700 million) from public funds.

More than 14,000 athletes and officials will lodge in the village for the Olympics and 9,000 for the Paralympics with a total of 45,000 keys will be handed over on March 1 and athletes start arriving on July 12.

There will be five residential areas, each named after a well-known area of Paris: Abbesses, Bastille, Dauphine, Étoile, Fêtes.

Apartments vary in size but hold a maximum of eight people, with two people per room and one bathroom per four people.

Beds are made from cardboard yet can withstand a maximum weight of 250 kilograms (around 550 pounds).

They were designed for the Tokyo Games, and village director Laurent Michaud said they will be recycled after the Paris Games to “give them another life.”

The raised height of the beds also helps Paralympians.

“The people in wheelchairs can actually make the transfer from the wheelchair to the bed quite easily,” Michaud told The AP. “Same thing for the accessibility of the nightstand and the height of the electric plugs, (which are) higher than usual.”

As a bonus, athletes can keep their reversible duvet: blue side for the Olympics, green for the Paralympics.

Image credits: AP





