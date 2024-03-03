Journey is everything

IN the last 18 years working in media, I have pitched a few books or even documentaries to several teams—professional and collegiate.

Some teams expressed apprehension not because it’s an inside look, but more because “what if they do not win.”

I found the answer utterly ridiculous.

For one, they know all too well that they cannot win everything. Second, they bring up that “it’s a journey” or “it’s a process” when it suits them.

That, in my opinion, is why there isn’t much in terms of Philippine sports literature. Many previous sports books were merely culling columns from newspapers and magazines then compiling them into a book.

I tried changing that by writing several sports books—The 18th Banner and Five (both about the Ateneo Blue Eagles), and A NU Champion and Rise (about National University’s University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball title in Season 77 and the Cheerdance team’s “three-peat”).

Do they not realize that even during campaigns that do not end with a championship, the overall story can be just as or even more compelling?

H.G. Bissinger’s Friday Night Lights tells of the 1988 Permian High School Panthers’ run to the Texas State Championship that falls short.

The Netflix Series Last Chance U has featured American Football and basketball squads. Not many end with a title.

And there’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die.

As a football fan, my loyalties—since 1979 reside with Liverpool Football Club. But as a football fan, I try to watch as many matches as I can so I have informed decisions and thoughts about teams and the game in general.

I have never been a fan of Sunderland but the first two seasons (the first details that year following relegation from the Premier League in 2017-18) for the sheer drama of an ongoing saga. I came away feeling empathetic more so seeing them continuously relegated and laying off employees because of economic hardship.

The stories introduced us to the lives of team executives, coaches, administrative staff, and even supporters and how the team’s sub-par performance affected not just their lives but also that of the community.

After two seasons (the second featured 2018-19 campaign), there was no more third season.

I surmised, it got tiresome because of all the misery.

Following the Black Cats’ (as the Sunderland squad is n icknamed) dramatic 2021-22 season that saw them promoted from the League 1 to the Championship, a third season was hastily cobbled together.

I surmise that this was put together during their late run that saw them in contention for promotion which is why there are only three episodes in total and more of than not, missing the drama of the previous seasons.

At times, they featured certain players or people, but as it was hastily put together, it at times seemed disjointed or even lacking.

And yet, in spite of my small quibbles, it was satisfying.

After two painful seasons, there is a happy ending for the Black Cats and their supporters.

Of course, what happened afterwards (and not seen in the documentary) is a mixed bag of results.

That first season back, they finished in sixth place. Unfortunately, in this current 2023-24 season, they are 10th in the 24-team The Championship and have had five managers since Alex Neill guided them to The Championship.

Nevertheless, hope springs eternal and they are far from being relegated. At least for now.

If anything, sports has demonstrated that even the most compelling stories (check out Point Break on Netflix too) need not be title runs.

It is always the journey and what you take away from it.

Now, if only we will see something similar locally.

But I am not holding my breath for that.