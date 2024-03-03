Ice Seguerra and Noel Cabangon announced as special guests for James Taylor’s Manila Concert 

On December 4, 2023, Ovation Productions announced the upcoming concert of the world-renowned singer-songwriter, James Taylor with his All-Star Band, happening at the Mall of Asia Arena on April 8, 2024. He will be joined by Ice Seguerra and Noel Cabangon as special guest performers.

“An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band” will kick off its two-stop Asia Tour in Tokyo, Japan and will hold its second show in Manila, Philippines. Taylor is a six-time Grammy Award winner who was also inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

Ice Seguerra is a renowned performer in the Philippine entertainment industry known for his incredible talent in acting and singing. His soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics captivated the audience with his acoustic set and opening performance during Alanis Morissette’s two-night show in Manila in 2023 promoted by Ovation Productions.

Folk singer and composer, Noel Cabangon is known for his socially relevant songs. He has come a long way in his career as a musician, with more than 30 years of performing around and out of the country.

Ice and Noel, being highly regarded Filipino artists, will showcase their immense talent by sharing the stage with a legendary performer like James Taylor, underscoring the importance of recognizing and celebrating local talent. Tickets to the show are available at smtickets.com. Tickets are priced at P12,500 / 11,500 / 10,500 / 8,500 / 7,500 / 5,500 / 2,500 plus ticketing charges. This concert is promoted by Ovation Productions with Blast TV as the official media partner.

For more details and updates about the concert please check the official website and Facebook Page of Ovation Productions at ovation.ph and www.facebook.com/ovationproductions.