Exclusive promos for Rustan’s Beauty Addict members

It is Rustan’s Women’s Month and the retail brand’s celebration extends with gifts for the ladies. From March 1 until April 30, Rustan’s Beauty Addict members who shop at least P30,000 worth of products and services at Rustan’s The Beauty Source are entitled to a complimentary exclusively designed Zarah Juan Mobula Bag. Available in natural white, black and tan colorways, the fashionable accessory also serves as a testament to Rustan’s commitment to promoting local craftsmanship and style.

Also, during the GRLPWR event on March 7, the first 100 Beauty Addict members who purchase any amount in the beauty department will receive an exclusive Rustan’s The Beauty Source Macrame Water Tote. This accessory not only completes your summer gear but also adds a cute touch to your beauty essentials (because hydration is definitely a beauty-must!).

Moreover, there is the retailer’s biggest summer raffle promo: for every purchase of P5,000 at Rustan’s The Beauty Source from now until May 31, Rustan’s Beauty Addict members are entitled to one e-raffle entry for a chance to win an all-inclusive four-day stay for two in the Garden View Villa of Nay Palad Hideaway in Siargao, inclusive of round-trip flights. So, not only can you enhance your beauty collection, but you also stand a chance to win an unforgettable getaway this summer.

Finally, from March 8 to 31, 2024, Rustan’s Beauty Addict members can enjoy five times the Beauty Addict points for any purchase at Rustan’s The Beauty Source. More information is available at rustans-thebeautysource.com.