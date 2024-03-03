Eastridge ties Del Monte in 75th PAL Interclub

MANOLO FORTICH, Bukidnon — Eastridge drew a pair of 37s from Edison Tabalin and Ronel Taga-an to hold Del Monte at bay halfway through the 75th Philippine Airlines Men’s Interclub golf team championships on Saturday.

Playing on Del Monte’s home course, Eastridge pooled 107 points to draw level with Del Monte with identical 211 points, eight points clear of defending champion Manila Southwoods.

Tabalin, one of six Davao players on the team, collected five birdies against four bogeys while Taga-an had four birdies against three bogeys.

Eastridge’s third scorer was Alexander Bisera who carded 33 points.

“The boys were fired up,” said Eastridge team captain Gimo Asuncion. “There will be a few adjustments for tomorrow’s round. Still two days to go. Anything can still happen. We hope and pray we finish strong.”

Jovencio Lusterio, atoning for his poor play at Pueblo de Oro on Friday, led Del Monte with 39 points on the strength of four birdies against a lone bogey.

Romeo Jaraula added 34 and Xhylas Luzon chipped in 29 as Del Monte finished the day with 102 points.

Manila Southwoods, riding on the strong play of pro-bound Aidric Chan and Ryan Monsalve, matched Eastridge’s 107, an 11-point improvement from Friday’s 96 points at Pueblo de Oro.

Chan posted 37 points while Monsalve salvaged 36. Lanz William Uy rounded out scoring with 34.

South Pacific was a far fourth with 171 points.

Meanwhile, Cebu Country Club continued to show the way in the Founder’s division, pooling 96 points for 194.

Peter Tyler Po III led CCC with 34 points with Mark Anthony Dy and Bayani Jess Garcia contributing 31 apiece.

Five points back was Valley Golf which collected 96 points from Damas Wong (33), Marvin Mendoza (32) and Kirby Lachica (31).

Nine shots off the pace was Del Monte Team 2 which leaned on a pair of 33s from Miguel Linaac and Julius Langamin. The 29 of either Crispin Aparilla or Belly Vidal counted.

Canlubang was running third with 182 followed by Riviera Golf and Pueblo de Oro with 181 and 179, respectively.

The other division leaders were Tagaytay Midlands in Aviator and San Juanico Golf Park and Country Club in Sportswriters.

The 75th staging of the PAL Interclub is supported by diamond sponsors Mastercard and Asian Journal.

Platinum sponsors include Airbus, Primax Broadcasting Network and Araw Hospitality while gold sponsors are Tanduay and Asia Brewery.

Joining the event as silver sponsors are ABS-CBN Global, Radio Mindanao Network and Philippine National Bank.

VISA is a minor sponsor while Must Glow is joining as a donor.

Complete scores:

CHAMPIONSHIP

Eastridge 211 (104-107), Del Monte Team 1 211 (109-102), Manila Southwoods 203 (96-107), South Pacific 171 (83-88)

FOUNDERS

Cebu 194 (998-960), Forest Hills 189 (95-94), Valley 189 (995-96), Del Monte Team 2 185 (90-95), Calubang 182 (92-90), Negros Occidental 181 (85-96), Riviera 181 (90-91), Pueblo Team 1 179 (84-95), Wack Wack 178 (97-81), Alabang 177 (87-90), Sta Elena 176 (78-98), The Orchard 170 (90-80), Eagle Ridge 169 (91-78), Rancho Palos Verdes 169 (76-93), Tagaytay Highlands 167 (71-96), Manila 166 (84-82), Southern California Redhawk 144 (69-75), Apo 143 (77-66), Team Brookside 141 (64-77)

AVIATOR

Team IMG Tagaytay Midlands 169 (88-81), Zamboanga 165 (74-91), Sherwood Hills 160 (78-82), Camp Aguinaldo 159 (90-69), Ambagan 157 (72-85), Pueblo Team 2 153 (67-86), Alta Vista 152 (77-75), Villamor 150 (72-78), Brittannika 149 (71-78), Lumbia 148 (73-75), Summit Point 148 (68-80), Club Filipino de Cebu 145 (67-680), Camp John Hay 135 (58-77), Fil Am Fairway Team 1 129 (64-67), Fil Am Fairfield 128 (60-68), Iligan 127 (55-72), Illana Bay 126 (44-82), MSU Marawi 126 (54-72), Fairways & Bluewater 122 (63-59), Negros International 117 (43-74), Guihalaran 113 (46-67)

SPORTSWRITER

San Juanico 148 (91-57), Lanang 145 (72-73), South Cotabato 144 (83-61), West Highland Golf Club of Butauan 135 (66-69), UP Tee Jots 134 (73-61), Veterans 125 (52-73)Camp Evangelista 121 (65-56), Sarangani 120 (68-52), Dakak 118 (58-60), Bacolod 117 (60-57), Stanford 111 (59-52), Davao 109 (61-48), Filipino Golfers In The Middle East-Dubai 105 (51-54), Fil Am LA 104 (42-62), Apo Team B 103 (56-47), Filipino Golfers Association In Kuwait 102 (63-39), Baguio 101 (52-49), Liloan 97 (52-45), Team DKGC 93 (42-51), Iloilo 91 (46-45)

FRIENDSHIP

Edwin Andrews Air base 111 (61-50), Caaga 110 (61-49), Cotabato 108 (46-53), Golden Gate 106 (57-49), PGA British Columbia 98 (63-35), Van City 98 (59-39), Fil Am of Sacramento 95 (44-51), Yokohama Eagles 92 (61-31), Seattle 91 (53-38), Filipino Golfers in the Middle East UAE 88 (56-32), Pearl Kai Hawaii 88 (61-27), Leyte 88 (38-50), Greenhills West 87 (39-48), Paoay 87 (54-33), Mt Malindang 83 (55-28), Silicon Valley Golfers Link 79 (40-28), UAE Filgolfers Abu Dhabi 77 (44-33), Green Tee Club 77 (41-36), Fil Am Fairway Team 2 75 (44-31), Paraiso Golfplayers Association 72 (38-26), Greater Vancouver 72 (37-35), Philippine Golf Club of New England 71 (43-28), SFO Eastbay 68 (44-24), Fil-Oz Sydney 63 (36-26), Brotherhood Sharp 44 (35-9)