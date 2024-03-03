Eastridge hangs on tough

JHONDIE QUIBOL softened Manila Southwoods’s day-long charge with a blistering seven-under-par 65 at the Del Monte Golf Club on Sunday to help Eastridge to a five-point lead into the final round of the 75th Philippine Airlines Men’s Interclub golf team championships.

Quibol, one of six Davao-born players in the squad, shot a tournament and personal-best 43 points as Eastridge held on to keep the driver’s seat with 323 points in the Manolo Fortich layout in Bukidnon.

“My putting and driving worked prettty well,” said the 25-year-old Quibol who gunned down an eagle and six birdies against one bogey.

Quibol left his hometown last year to join the Eastridge golf program under general manager Gimo Asuncion and said he plans to turn pro next year.

Alexander Bisera backed up Quibol with 36 points while Edison Tabalin added 33.

Defending champion Manila Southwoods brought in the big guns in the third round in the hope of seizing the momentum.

It nearly did.

Ryan Monsalve fired 39 while Aidric Chan and Lanz Uy chipped in 38 apiece as Southwoods found no need for Masaichi Otake’s 36 points.

The 115 was the best score by any team this week, auguring well for Manila Southwoods’ bid for a ninth championship.

“We played very well today, my last man scored even par and did not count,” said Southwoods non-playing captain Thirdy Escano. “Another one like today should be able us to do the job. Let’s hope for the best.”

Del Monte had a disappointing result in its home course, shooting 98 points to slip further in third place with 309, 14 points behind Eastridge.

Raul Minoza and Julius Bautista carded 35 and 34, respectively but Romeo Jaraula could only come up with 29 points.

South Pacific Davao was a far fourth with 264 with Nino Villacencio scoring 36 points.

With only five points separating Eastridge and Manila Southwoods, a dramatic showdown looms at Pueblo de Oro on Monday.

Eastridge has Ronel Taga-an, Jeffren Lumbo, Chris John Remata, and Gary Sales while Southwoods boasts Shinichi Suzuki, Zach Castro, Miko Granada, and Otake.

“Final round will be exciting,” said Asuncion. Super round from our player Jhondie Quibol. We battled all day. One more day. Proud of team effort.

Also heading to a climactic conclusion is the close fight in the Founders division.

Cebu Country Club (CCC) stayed on top with 290 points but close on its heels was Valley Golf with 286. Running third with 282 was Pueblo de Oro which made the biggest move with 103 points.

Julius Pierre Neri led CCC with 33 with Mark Anthony Dy and Peter Tyler Po adding 32 and 31, respectively.

Valley leaned on the 35 of Tom Marcelo, 32 of Marvin Mendoza, and 30 of Meynard Ko.

Pueblo, on the other hand, drew 37 points from Mark Benedict Javier and a pair of 33s from Seve Gonzales and Gerard Arriola.

Also with an outside chance to win are Del Monte Team 2 with 279 and Forest Hills with 274.

The 75th staging of the PAL Interclub is supported by diamond sponsors Mastercard and Asian Journal. Platinum sponsors include Airbus, Primax Broadcasting Network and Araw Hospitality while gold sponsors are Tanduay and Asia Brewery.

Joining the event as silver sponsors are ABS-CBN Global, Radio Mindanao Network and Philippine National Bank. Visa is a minor sponsor while Must Glow is joining as a donor.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





