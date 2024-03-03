Canada to PHL tourists: Hold off on non-urgent eTA applications for now 

CANADA has advised eligible tourists from countries like the Philippines who can enter visa-free to hold off their electronic travel authorization (eTA) applications if their trips to Canada are not very urgent.

In their official social media accounts, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said they are currently experiencing a “high volume” of applications for the eTA.

¨If you are not travelling immediately, please wait to apply for your eTA. This will help prioritize those who are travelling urgently,” the IRCC advised March 2.

Hours before the advisory, the system of eTA bogged down. Less than an hour after, the eTA website went back on air.

The surge in applications came after IRCC decided to disqualify some Mexicans from the visa-free program.

Starting February 29, 2024, Mexicans are now required to get visas to get into Canada. Only Mexicans who have held a Canadian visitor, study or work visas in the past 10 years or possess a valid US non-immigrant visa may enter Canada without visas, and would only need to apply via eTA.

Canada revoked the no-visa free privileges for some Mexicans as the number of Mexican asylum seekers increased in Canada.

IRCC advised applicants that most people who apply for eTA are “approved within minutes if they are eligible and meet admissibility requirements.”

Image credits: Liskonogaleksey | Dreamstime.com





