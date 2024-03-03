Biado world 10-ball champion!

CARLO BIADO won the Predator World Pool Association (WPA) men’s 10-ball championship in Las Vegas on Sunday to add to his collection of world titles.

Biado, 40, won the US Open in 2021 and was world 9-ball champion in 2017, and in the final against Japan’s Naoyuki Oi, he escaped with a 3-1 victory at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino to run away with the title with at $75,000 cash prize.

“It’s overwhelming and I’m very happy that I won this match,” Biado said during the post-match interview. “I finally got the world 10-ball championship.”

“When our national anthem was being played, it made me cry, tears of joy,” he said. “I finally won a championship.”

American Fedor Gorst and Estonian Dennis Grabe settled for the bronze medals.

Biado, the only Filipino in the tournament, grabbed the final opener with Oi, 4-1, before the Japanese took the second game, 4-3.

But he won two straight racks, 4-2 and 4-1, to bag the title.

He started the tournament with a 2-0 victoriesin over Justin Sajich of Australia, Shane Van Boening of US and Lin Wu Ku of Taiwan in the eliminations.

Biado conquered the Taiwanese Ko-Ping Chun, 3-2, in the quarterfinals before beating American Gorst, 3-1, in the semifinals.