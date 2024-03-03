Batang Tiaong makes triumphant return to Smart-NBTC National Finals

Batang Tiaong has unfinished business in the Smart-NBTC National Finals presented by SM Supermalls — and they just made sure they’re still going after it.

The representatives of Quezon Province’s 1st and 2nd Districts wasted no time taking care of business in the 2024 South Luzon Regional Championship (RC), going unbeaten through four games in Lucena City, the latest one an 85-77 triumph over Laguna’s Team Los Baños.

And in the process, they’ve seized a semifinals slot in the tournament hosted by the Provincial Government of Quezon and Rep. ‘Atorni’ Mike Tan and Gov. ‘Doktora’ Helen Ten.

As one of #MadnessInLucena’s top four teams out of a 16-strong field, Batang Tiaong are making their way back to the Philippine basketball under-19 championship, where they’ll look to improve on a quarterfinals finish a year ago. When the last time around, they were led by La Salle-commit Vhoris Marasigan, they’ll now lean on John Renz Apor and John Mowell Morales.

Joining the Quezonians in the South Luzon RC semifinals on Sunday are Albay’s One Media TV48-Naga and Dasmariñas, Cavite’s St. Jude College (SJC) and Philippine Christian University (PCU).

One Media TV48 rode Joseph Palaje and James Nuada to a 77-72 victory vs. Amando Cope College (Camarines Sur); Stanley Gicoso and Lexel Aguilo carried SJC over John-Nette Banana Chips-Pinamalayan (Mindoro), 90-83; and behind John Catayong, Jay Divinagracia, and Lauro Pronda, PCU-Dasma kept its slate spotless with a hardfought 99-95 double-overtime win against University of Perpetual Help-Laguna Agui.

Aside from South Luzon’s four qualifiers, North Luzon’s Yengskivel Sportswear (CAMANAVA), Philippine College of Science and Technology-Calasiao (Pangasinan), Pampanga Lanterns, and 1 San Rafael (Bulacan); Mindanao’s Toyomoto Auto Supply and Bullet Customs Brokerage-Prime Bistro (Davao), Xavier-Ateneo de Cagayan-Sealcor, and Notre Dame of Midsayap (SOCCSKSARGEN); and Visayas’ Khalifa (Cebu), UNBL-Don Bosco (Dumaguete), Trinity-Davies Paint/El Tzino (Central Negros), and St. Roberts International Academy-Elite Lab (Iloilo) are bound for the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The UAAP and NCAA’s finalists; 10 squads from the NBTC’s Global Partners in USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand; and two more wildcard teams will also be in the middle of #MadnessInMOA from Mar. 18-24.