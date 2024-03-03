‘A GLIMPSE OF HEAVEN’ | Jonas Brothers reconnect with swooning Manila fans

Manila celebrated as the Jonas Brothers — consisting of Kevin, Joe, and Nick, announced their return for THE TOUR (Celebrating Five Albums) at Mall of Asia Arena on February 22nd, Thursday. Filipino fans couldn’t help but gush over how thrilled they were to have the brothers back in the country, with some even posting throwback photos with them from 12 years ago.

The announcement alone was enough to trigger a wave of euphoria. It felt like I was nine years old again with my mp4 blasting “Hold On” at full volume. The years melted away, replaced by pure, unbridled anticipation for a night reliving my childhood and adolescence.

Seeing that the setlist would span their entire career, from 2007 (the year I first fell under their musical spell) to their latest hits, sent a jolt of electricity through me – a delightful mix of anticipation and sheer terror (because, let’s be honest, most of those songs are my all-time favorites, and the pressure to sing along flawlessly was intense!). These weren’t just songs; they were the anthems of my childhood, the soundtrack to countless late-night singalongs with friends, the music that fuelled countless memories. The prospect of reliving them live was simply electrifying.

Excitement swept through the Philippines like a live wire as the concert date loomed closer, each day a notch tighter on the collective belts of Filipino fans eager to see the Jonas Brothers.

Childhood memory bliss in the Mall of Asia arena

The trio’s music washed over me like a wave, each beat propelling me forward with a skip in my step and a smile that wouldn’t fade. Everywhere I looked, I saw people sporting Jonas Brothers merch with their hand-made banners, singing along to pre-show tunes, and exchanging excited chatter. The air crackled with anticipation as we weaved through the crowds of fans — it was a melting pot of nostalgia and anticipation, a shared experience that transcended age and background.

The deafening roar of the crowd as the opening chords of “What A Man Gotta Do” ripped through the Mall of Asia Arena sent shivers down my spine. It was a moment 17 years in the making, and I, a lifelong JoBros fan, was finally living it. Thousands of voices, young and old, blended in a harmonious roar, echoing off the walls.

Nick’s ment (that’s K-speak for comment) after the first song left an indelible mark. I never thought I’d be standing before my childhood heroes, singing along to the songs that soundtracked my adolescence. As they launched into medleys from their albums throughout the years, from the early hits like “S.O.S”, “Year 3000” and “Lovebug” to the more recent bangers like “Sucker,” each song felt like a homecoming, transforming the arena into a giant singalong.

One song that made me, or the whole crowd rather, get emotional was “When You Look Me in the Eyes” — with Nick, Joe, and Kevin scanning through the crowds’ eyes (I swear, the delulu in me would agree that I locked eyes with Joe). When the ‘I catch a glimpse of heaven, I find my paradise, When You Look Me in the Eyes’ line came up, I was swooning and belatedly realized that my eyes were welling up (with tears of joy, of course).

A surprise also awaited that night: a trip down Disney memory lane with “Introducing Me,” “Play My Music,” and my night’s highlight, “Gotta Find You” from their “Camp Rock” days. Solo cuts like Nick’s “Jealous” and DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean,” added a contemporary twist to the nostalgic journey.

Another song that turned the Arena upside down was “Burnin’ Up” (with me unapologetically rapping Big Rob’s rap lines, earning a fellow fan’s enthusiastic thumbs up), each line being sung by the fans louder than the last one. The show wasn’t just a walk down memory lane, though. The brothers brought an infectious energy to the stage, their playful banter and genuine connection with the audience keeping the excitement level at an all-time high.

Manila caught the Love Bug

Beyond the music, the concert was a testament to the enduring power of the Jonas Brothers. Seeing them live after years of anticipation was a reminder of the music’s ability to connect with us on a personal level, evoking memories and emotions that transcend time. Whether you were a die-hard fan from the beginning or a newfound convert, the Jonas Brothers delivered a show that was both nostalgic and exhilarating, leaving Filipino fans with a night they won’t soon forget.

As for me, seeing them live after all these years felt like a full-circle moment. Each song transported me back to a specific place in time, a kaleidoscope of emotions swirling within me. It was a night of pure nostalgia, a celebration of the music that shaped my childhood and continues to hold a special place in my heart. All photos by Trixzy Leigh Bonotan

Image credits: Trixzy Leigh Bonotan





