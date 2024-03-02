WPS row: What’s keeping Manila’s top envoy to the US up at night?

THE country’s top envoy to Washington D.C. is anxious that an incident in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) would trigger the Philippines to invoke the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with the Americans.

“We are facing today one of the most difficult challenges that we have for our country. From where I am sitting in Washington D.C. we don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel to a certain extent. Never in our lifetime even during World War II did we face such a challenge because this country will not let up on their claim in many of our territorial waters,” Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez said during a forum with the Consular Corps.

Romualdez disclosed that the Chinese aggression on Philippine military, Coast Guard and fisherfolk in WPS “is very real.”

“All of these skirmishes that is happening there, there can be one major accident and either one of our countries the US or the PHL can invoke the MDT and when we do, a commitment made by the US or the commitment we make will happen and then all hell breaks loose,” he said.

The Philippines and the US have a 52 year old defense treaty that obliges one to come to the aid of another when attacked. American officials have repeatedly clarified that the MDT encompasses an attack in the South China Sea.

The Philippine ambassador said his second cousin, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., would call him sometimes past midnight for him to verify with the Americans about particular incidents in the WPS.

“We want to avoid having to find a situation where we will have to call each other, saying we want to invoke the Mutual Defense Treaty, you have to defend us because the Chinese are already in our shores. We hope it will never happen and believe me that keeps a lot of us awake at night because there were times when I would get a call from the President at 2 in the morning…and he tells me you’ve got to find out this thing happened and so on and so forth,” he said.

Romualdez believes the “real flashpoint” in Southeast Asia is not the Taiwan Strait but in the WPS.

“All of us, all Filipinos should be made aware of on how important it is that we are united in facing this very big challenge to our country,” he said. “We really need to be concerned about—what happens in our shores and in our territory that is really where the flashpoint is,” Romualdez added.

Romualdez said he is “hoping and praying” that the relations between the Philippines and China would not turn bitter.

The senior diplomat claimed that Manila “wants to avoid” a situation wherein the Philippines would be forced to choose between a country that bullies us or the country that will work with us.

“It’s an old saying that [US President] George Bush Jr. said, in my view the way I see it now, because of what we are facing and the bullying that we are facing is the question that we will ask to other countries—either you’re with us or against us. And that’s something that we want to avoid. It’s a fact of life. When your sovereignty is already being challenged many countries in Europe are facing that now it’s the same question—are you with us or against us,” he added.

Taiwan Strait

He said many among the intelligence community in the US believe that the US is also doing “everything they can” to stop China from attacking Taiwan, its renegade province.

He cited his Australian counterpart and former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd who believes Chinese President Xi Jinping will not make a move on Taiwan unless “he is absolutely sure that [Xi] can militarily take over Taiwan.”

“So deterrence is the only way to stop them from going into that kind of situation. So we’re hoping that every morning when President Xi wakes up he’s going to say— today’s not the day,” Romualdez said.

US politics

The Philippines-China maritime dispute has become “very challenging” from the viewpoint in the Washington D.C. as the US will have another elections in November this year.

“The question now that we all ask is what is going to happen in November this year in Washington D.C.?” Romualdez said.

He said good thing he maintained contacts with US Ambassador Robert O’Brien, former national security adviser during the Trump administration. Romualdez was also the Philippine ambassador to the US during the tenure of former president Donald Trump.

“[O’Brien], one of the close advisers of president Trump, has indicated that most likely if President Trump is lucky to get back to the White House, he will not change his policy towards the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

He stressed that maintaining friends from both the Democrats and Republican parties is important and he made sure that they know that the Philippines continue to “stand by our number one ally and that we will continue to work with them on many things that is good for both our countries.”

“It is important that the message must be clear—that if we do not help each other it can indeed spell the end of the world. Why do I say it is the end of the world? We all know what the weapons of mass destruction are today. It is not a joke anymore. World War II was a different story but if we have a World War III, we know that it is the end of the world. Diplomacy is still the best option to pursue rather than engage in any conflict,” he emphasized.