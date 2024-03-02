The flight back to supersonic era

SLIAC / SLOVAKIA – AUGUST 3, 2019: Hungarian Air Force SAAB JAS 39C Gripen 43 fighter jet display at SIAF Slovak International Air Fest 2019

AS the Philippines labors to build up its defenses to better protect its vast and rich territorial waters, weapons manufacturers from all over the world are making their presence felt and have expressed their keen interest to cater to the country’s military requirements.

One such program awaiting successful conclusion is the Philippine Air Force’s (PAF) multirole fighter (MRF) project, which is worth around P61 billion and calls for the delivery of at least 12 advanced jet fighters to the military.

It is described as the “game changer” of all the Revised Armed Forces Philippines Modernization Program (RAFPMP) acquisition projects because the MRFs, once successfully acquired, will provide the PAF with the means to protect the country’s vast airspace against hostile air threats.

As of this writing, there are no clear winners yet for the project, although defense manufacturers, the US’s Lockheed Martin and Swedish Saab have expressed their intention to participate in this project.

Lockheed Martin is offering its F-16V “Viper” and other variants of the aircraft, while Saab is trying to sell its JAS-39C/D “Gripen” models.

However, despite protracted interest from the two nations, the PAF and the Department of National Defense (DND) have still to make any concrete pronouncements about the project’s progress.

General specifications

THE Swedish-made Gripen is a light single-engine MRF capable of speeds up to Mach 2.0.

It is armed with a 20mm automatic cannon and can carry an assortment of rockets, bombs, missiles and surveillance equipment.

Meanwhile, the American F-16 Viper also has a top speed of Mach 2.0, is equipped with a 20mm cannon and can be loaded with a variety of the latest rockets, bombs and missiles.

Initially, the MRF project was part of the Horizon 2 of the RAFMP, which was scheduled for 2018 to 2022 and geared for external defense.

Any aircraft that will be selected must be able to integrate with existing radar systems that have a range of around 250 nautical miles.

These proposed MRFs are expected to augment the existing fleet of 12 South Korean-made Mach 1.5-capable FA-50PH jet aircraft acquired from 2015 to 2017.

The FA-50PH is the first supersonic aircraft of the PAF after the decommissioning of its Northrop F-5 “Tiger” jet fighters in 2005, more than 40 years after their acquisition in 1965.

No clear winning proponent for now

HOWEVER, sources familiar with the program said defense officials are making sure that the MRF to be selected will be sustainable and operable in the long run as to allow the Philippines to deploy jet fighters to its exclusive economic zone to ward off intruders.

This indicates that planners expect the manufacturer of the prospective MRF to promptly provide parts and technicians to the country in case of technical issues that could potentially ground or impede the aircraft from flying.

They also aim for the prospective MRF to have the capability to carry or integrate existing weapons and armament used by the PAF, eliminating the necessity for a costly integration process.

Planners also seek the capability for the chosen MRF manufacturer to promptly provide replacement aircraft in the event of damage or destruction due to accidents or combat, if deployed.

This means that the manufacturer of the winning MRF design must have an existing production line to allow the continuous flow of parts.

The Philippine Air Force’s requirements for its MRF project specify that the offered aircraft must be “fourth generation or higher,” with proponents capable of delivering 12 units or more for P61 billion.

The selected MRF must also be capable of patrolling the country’s vast waters and airspace and capable of integration with existing radar systems that have a range of around 250 nautical miles.

Some clarifications

AS this developed, the DND on February 19 issued a clarification stating that to date, no agreement or deal has been reached regarding the MRF project, contrary to “certain news articles and posts circulating online.”

“As such, the procurement of the MRF is still open and ongoing,” it added.

The DND also emphasized that the February 16 news statement where it said that the Philippines and Sweden are working on the implementing arrangement (IA) on defense materiel procurement was apparently misunderstood and interpreted by some (not the BusinessMirror) media outlets to mean that the MRF has been finalized in favor of Saab.

“The IA is a document regarding the implementation of the memorandum of understanding and establishes commitment to develop long-term cooperation in the field of defense procurement,” it added.

Logistics agreement

THE IA is for Procurement of Defense Materiel and Equipment (PDME) with Sweden and the latest meeting to finalize took place last January 17.

“The IA-PDME is expected to be concluded and signed as one of the major outputs of the forthcoming inaugural Philippines-Sweden Joint Committee Meeting to be held in March 2024 in Sweden,” DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said.

He added that this logistics cooperation is part of the commitment of the two countries under the Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Cooperation in the Acquisition of Defense Materiel signed by the two countries on June 3, 2023, and ratified on September 4 of the same year.

“The Philippine side, consisting of representatives from the DND, Department of Finance, and Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Sweden side led by Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines Her Excellency Annika Thunborg, are working on the finalization of the IA-PDME,” Andolong pointed out.

As of this time, he said that the DND is undertaking the necessary procedures for the conclusion of international executive agreements.

Once signed, the IA-PDME will allow Sweden, through Saab, to formally participate in the PAF’s MRF project and offer the Gripen against the F-16 Viper in the bidding process.

India also interested

AS this developed, the Indian government on February 15 brought a delegation to the country to highlight the advances it made on its military technology and equipment that might be acquired in the RAFMP.

The event, sponsored by the Indian Embassy, presented to DND officials and other stakeholders aircraft, drones, helicopters, along with artificial intelligence technologies.

Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran said buying defense equipment from India is a good option as its prices are competitive compared to others.

Among the companies present were DCM Shriram Industries Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Mahindra Emirates Vehicle Armouring FZ LLC, MKU Limited, and Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited.

Kumaran expressed hope that India could be part of the ongoing RAFPMP, considering that the Philippines had earlier acquired its BrahMos cruise missile system from them.

He also said that India’s loan offer to help the country fund its defense modernization is still on the table.

Connecting more with allies

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. on February 22 expressed the need for the Philippines to reaffirm its alliances with like-minded nations if it wants to uphold the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea amid security challenges in the region.

Teodoro made this reiteration following a visit from a delegation of United States National Defense University Capstone 24-2 Fellows.

The DND clarified that the countries referred to are the United States and Australia, with which the Philippines has existing Visiting Forces Agreements.

The delegation was headed by Senior Fellow and retired US Marine Corps Gen. John F. Kelly.

Teodoro also highlighted the country’s ongoing efforts to create a credible defense posture and strengthen international partnerships with allied countries.

It is important, Teodoro also said, to educate the Filipino people on the political and economic implications of the West Philippine Sea.

Aside from this, Teodoro said the DND is working on the capability upgrade of the AFP to protect the Philippines’s exclusive economic zone.

Capstone is a five-week course for newly selected generals and flag officers that will equip them with a comprehensive understanding of joint doctrine and the principles of the “joint operational art.”

