Romualdez leads rice, cash aid distribution in Sultan Kudarat

House leaders spearheaded the distribution of 500,000 kilos of rice to 28,000 residents in Sultan Kudarat, marking the largest free rice distribution in the province.

Assisted by provincial officials, including Governor Pax Mangudadatu and some members of the House of Representatives, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez distributed rice and cash assistance to the province’s impoverished residents as part of the Marcos administration’s Cash and Rice Distribution Program (CARD).

The launch of the CARD program coincided with the inauguration of the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) in Sultan Kudarat on February 25.

CARD is a collaborative initiative between the Romualdez-led legislative chamber and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). It was developed in response to the call from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. for the House to extend rice assistance to poor Filipinos.

For his part, Mangudadatu expressed gratitude to Romualdez, whom he gave the moniker “Mr. Rice,” for the service caravan and rice distribution initiatives in their province.

The governor also affirmed Sultan Kudarat’s support for President Marcos’ Bagong Pilipinas vision, aiming for a peaceful and progressive Philippines. “This is the largest rice distribution in the history of our province…,” Mangudadatu said.

Each of the 18,000 beneficiaries of CARD, identified by the DSWD, received P1,000 in cash along with 25 kilos of rice valued at P1,000.

Romualdez thanked the DSWD for their cooperation in the program, which benefits thousands of Filipinos, particularly those from vulnerable sectors.

As part of the BPSF, around 10,000 qualified individuals were also given 10 kilos of rice, or a total of 100,000 kilos, along with P700 worth of food packs.

“This is the value we place on rice distribution to the sectors who need it. This includes our senior citizens, PWDs, solo parents, and indigenous peoples (IPs), so they can feel that their government is here to help at all times,” Romualdez said.