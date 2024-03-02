Pluxee to promote gifting and rewards in local market

IN line with its inaugural launch in the local market, gifting and rewards provider Pluxee Philippines will highlight the importance of recognizing the Filipino workforce through innovative, easy to use, high value rewards and benefits.

“As a trusted partner of corporate clients for over two decades, we are here to amplify the impact of gifting and level up their people’s engagement initiatives,” said Sharon Velasco, marketing director of Pluxee Philippines, in an e-mail interview with BusinessMirror.

With its “Live Joyful” campaign on high gear, Velasco said said Pluxee can set an example on how companies can empower their teams to create memorable experiences. She added Pluxee present solutions tailored to their needs, ease of use, and the freedom of choice for their recipients.

“The campaign brings to life how giving the right rewards can cause a multiplying positive impact at work and beyond. It is also an ode to the vibrant and optimistic spirit of Filipinos who never run out of ways to create and spread happiness,” explained Velasco.

As a digital-first brand, Velasco said investing in technology is a vital part of a digital strategy, leveraging its global expertise to continue improving its products and services.

Furthermore, the company’s long-term relationships with its corporate clients and merchants have given Pluxee a wealth of insights, which have propelled the company’s legacy of excellence and leadership. These are what make Pluxee stand out in the industry.