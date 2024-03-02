PHL sets new Guinness World Record for ‘Most Variety of Pork Dishes on Display’

THE Philippines has set a new mark in the Guinness World Records after the National Federation of Hog Farmers won the recognition for the “Most Variety of Pork Dishes on Display” at their Hog Festival 2024 in Quezon City on Friday.

According to Guinness official adjudicator Sonia Ushirogochi, 340 pork dishes were submitted by the organizers for adjudication, but only 313 dishes were approved in the final count.

Still, according to Ushirogochi, it set a new record for Guinness. The minimum number of dishes using pork as main ingredient had been set at 300.

SEN. Cynthia Villar and QC Mayor Joy Belmonte enjoy recipes from the participating booths at the Hog Festival at Gateway Mall, Araneta Center. HOG Festival organizers led by the National Federation of Hog Farmers Chairman Chester Tan (clapping at right, in brown jacket) and Vice Chairman Alfred Ng receive the Guinness World Records certificate from Guinness official adjudicator Sonia Ushirogochi at rites capping the festival at the Gateway Mall in Araneta Center, Quezon City. Cheering them on are Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, QC Mayor Joy Belmonte and SINAG Chairman Rosendo So.

“I’m happy to be here in the Philippines to adjudicate the official Guinness world attempt for most variety of pork dishes on display. The dishes must follow the following criteria: meat used must be pork, must have at least 3 kg contained in each dish and each dish must be unique. I wish you all the best,” said Ushirogochi earlier.

Most of the presented dishes come from favorite Filipino fare like lechon and pork barbecue, but regional dishes and international cuisine were also presented.

Image credits: BERNARD TESTA





