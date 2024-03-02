PHL manufacturing index better in February despite supply shortages

AMID material shortages hounding it, the country’s manufacturing sector continued to improve its performance in the S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) in February 2024.

The country’s PMI score improved at a score of 51, an improvement from the 50.9 it posted in January 2024. This marked the sixth consecutive month that the country’s PMI score was above the 50 threshold score.

The improvement in the domestic manufacturing sector’s PMI score was driven by a rise in new orders as demand for goods improved. This also allowed Filipino manufacturers to increase hiring activities and mark the first month of job creation since October 2023.

“The start of the year was somewhat subdued for Filipino manufacturers, amid muted demand. However, in February, growth in new orders gained momentum, which in turn supported a fresh rise in employment and sustained growth in purchasing activity,” Maryam Baluch, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

However, S&P Global Market Intelligence said while the growth in new orders gained momentum, production slowed to near stagnation due to the insufficient supply of raw materials.

The global provider of market intelligence noted that pressures on supply chains persisted, as average lead times for inputs lengthened for the fourth consecutive month in February.

Raw material shortages were also highlighted as a common factor behind delays, as well as poor weather conditions.

“The sector was held back by the severity of material shortages. Growth in production was only fractional, with firms chipping away at their holdings of inputs and finished items to meet order requirements. These concerns also clouded sentiment, with confidence for the year ahead weakening,” Baluch said.

PSA report

Earlier, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said the country’s manufacturing sector’s output slowed to 4.4 percent in 2023 due to double-digit declines in several commodity groups.

Based on the Production Index and Net Sales Index, PSA said the factory production in 2023 slowed from the 15.1 percent average posted in 2022.

Commodities that posted double-digit contractions in 2023 were led by wood, bamboo, cane, rattan articles, and related products with 25 percent; wearing apparel, 24.3 percent; and leather and related products, including footwear, 23.1 percent.

Products that propped up the manufacturing sector’s output last year were commodities such as coke and refined petroleum products, which increased 33.2 percent; electrical equipment, 25.8 percent; and transport equipment, 23.4 percent, among others.

In December 2023, the Volume of Production Index (VoPI) posted a growth of 2 percent, faster than the 1.8 percent posted in November 2023 but slower than the 4.5 percent in December 2022.