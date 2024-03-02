PHL, Japan and India trilateral alliance pushed as China rises

A TRILATERAL partnership among Asia’s most vibrant democracies and maritime states—India, the Philippines and Japan—is needed to counter China’s growing expansionism and the uncertainty that be brought by the return of ex-US President Donald Trump to the White House, academicians and foreign policy analysts said.

The Philippines has two active trilateral arrangements—first with Indonesia and Malaysia to counter piracy and sea terrorism in the common borders, and another one with the United States and Japan on regional peace and stability.

“The one that binds us [the Philippines, India and Japan] together is that we all face a common security challenge—an aggressive, expansive and revisionist China,” Dr. Renato De Castro, trustee and program convenor of Manila-based think-tank Stratbase ADR, said.

Like the Philippines, Japan and India have bilateral territorial disputes. Japan and China both claim the uninhabited Senkaku Island (Chinese name: Diaoyu Islands), located northeast of Taiwan. Indian and Chinese troops clashed in 2020 along the Himalayas, the longest disputed border in the world

Hiroyuki Akita, a commentator at Nikkei Asia, said Japan is trying to build a “horizontal and more mini-lateral security” alliance in the region as it prepares for the possibility of the return of US President Donald Trump to the White House.

Akita called the return of Trump as a “new severe event.”

He said based on the latest poll in the US, the American electorate prefers to vote Trump over incumbent President Joseph Biden, worried that Biden is already too old to serve a second term.

If Trump wins the presidency, Akita sees two scenarios that could affect US engagement in Asia. First, he believes, Trump will adopt a softer stance on Russian President Vladimir Putin, which may ease tension in Europe, but will later on be detrimental to long-term as it would give Putin chance to expand more. Second, President Trump, on one hand, will adopt a tougher approach on China.

“So, more military tension in South China Sea or Taiwan Strait, or weakening or shaping US alliance in the region,” Akita explained.

These scenarios complicate the already complex security environment in Europe with the war between Russia and Ukraine. The US, as member of NATO, is also actively helping the Ukrainians defeat Russia.

“Unfortunately, the US can only fight one major war,” Akita said. “There is already one war in Europe and then there is also conflict in the Middle Eat. So this is very, very bad. If there were to be a war in the South China Sea or Taiwan Strait, the US must either have to abandon Europe and concentrate on Asia, or US will not be able to deter.”

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro welcomed the idea of the Philippines, India and Japan forming a trilateral coalition.

“Trilateral cooperation is an important feature with the present global order, characterized by the duplicity of actors. In this game, increased attention in recent past as more states up for this arrangement driven by a congruent goals and common concerns such as economic and security domains,” Lazaro said.

She suggested that the trilateral cooperation start with Track 2 level or among academicians, just like the forum started by Stratbase ADR Friday.

Dr. Jagannath Panda, fellow at the Stockholm Center for South Asian and Indo-Pacific Affairs, said the trilateral cooperation could involve with more practical solutions, such as information sharing on Chinese maritime activities.

“A time has come that we should also talk about the oil exploration in the South China Sea,” Panda said, adding that Vietnam be included in the mini-lateral coalition.

He said there is also a need for the three countries to collaborate to jointly protect submarine cables that connect 95 percent of international data around the world.

Indian Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran suggested that the three countries can work hand in hand to “expand constituency for supply resiliency, for building skills relevant to the new industry of digital economy, post-Internet age, building better infrastructure that is ecologically sustainable and financially viable, and providing an alternate model to some of the infrastructure projects.”

“I think definitely a laser line focus on critical developmental areas, such as health, agriculture, environment, climate change could be other areas valid for our trilateral relations.

“The test for us as we walk the talk would be to develop small, workable projects that each of us can build and create the public opinion that would support the convergence of our ideas,” Ambassador Kumaran said.