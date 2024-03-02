PAF and ROKAF to hold air show to celebrate PHL-Sokor 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Highlighting the strong diplomatic ties between the Philippines and South Korea, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Friday announced an air show featuring the military aircraft of the two nations from March 3 to 5.

Participants in this event are the Republic of Korea Air Force’s (ROKAF) “Black Eagles,” which consists of nine T-50Bs and the PAF’s FA-50PHs.

The air show will take place over the skies of Clark Air Base, Mabalacat City, Pampanga.

“The highlight of the event will be the awe-inspiring aerial display by the renowned ‘Black Eagles’ aerobatic team from South Korea. They will showcase their breathtaking skills and precision with captivating maneuvers throughout the three-day event,” the PAF noted.

On March 3, a special “Friendship Flight” will take place, featuring PAF pilots flying FA-50PHs, alongside their counterparts from the “Black Eagles” flying T-50Bs in a joint display of friendship and collaboration.

Secretary of National Defense, Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” C. Teodoro Jr., is expected to attend the said event as guest of honor.

The event will be open to the public for viewing on March 4 and 5, with limited slots available.

Interested individuals may register by following the PAF Facebook Page for the registration link.

Highlights:

March 3, 2024: Dignitary Day

Details: Exclusive airshow attended by dignitaries from the Philippines and South Korea.

March 4, 2024: Public Day

Afternoon Edition

Open Gate: 1:30 p.m.

Airshow Begins: 3:45 p.m.

March 5, 2024: Public Day

Morning Edition

Open Gate: 7:00 a.m.

Airshow Begins: 9:20 a.m.