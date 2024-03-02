Owndays Philippines unveils ‘Cases for Change’

A groundbreaking initiative for Philippine animal well-being.

Continuing its commitment to social responsibility, Owndays Philippines– a leading Japanese eyewear brand–hosted its 2nd Cases for Change event last March 1, 2024 at their flagship branch in SM Megamall. The launch was filled with insightful stories and heartwarming testimonials, central to this year’s Cases for Change theme of Philippine Animal Well-Being.

In her opening remarks, Ms. Jammie Gregorio, Owndays Philippines Marketing Manager, kicked off the Cases for Change 2024 launch, stating, “Let’s spark the conversation for change today as we engage with our esteemed partners and reveal the cases that symbolize our shared commitment to this cause.”

Representatives of the three partner organizations, (photo from left to right) Ms. Khizia Steffan Madrona, PEF Education and Development Manager, Ms. Anna Cabrera, PAWS Executive Director, and Mr. Carlos Tamayo, Program Director of CURMA.

The three partner organizations were then officially announced, united with OWNDAYS in their dedication to advocating for animal well-being— CURMA (Coastal Underwater Resource Management Actions), PEF (The Philippine Eagle Foundation), and PAWS (Philippine Animal Welfare Society).

Valuable representatives from each organization took center stage to share some inspirational stories and eye-opening realities.

CURMA emphasized the critical role of sea turtles as a keystone species in protecting our oceans, shedding light on the importance of safeguarding marine ecosystems. PEF brought attention to the plight of the Philippine eagle, emphasizing the urgent threat of deforestation to our national birds and the need for preserving our rich cultural tapestry. PAWS highlighted the staggering numbers of 12 million stray cats and dogs in the Philippines, advocating for responsible pet ownership and sharing a powerful sentiment that: what we do to the animals, we ultimately do to ourselves.

The highlight of the event was the revealing of the beautifully and locally designed collaboration cases by Mr. Vohne Yao, Owndays Philippines Managing Director, and Mr. Takayuki Nagao, Owndays Regional Manager.

The Cases for Change initiative features three uniquely designed collaboration cases. Each case supports each respective organization, and 100% of the proceeds made from selling them goes directly to those groups. This unique approach empowers customers to choose which organization they want to support, fostering purposeful conversations on advocacies centered on animal welfare.

With Animal Well-Being being the theme for Cases for Change 2024, Owndays aims to raise awareness about the alarming challenges faced by our country’s animals– in land, air, and sea.

Owndays officially partners with Coastal Underwater Resource Management Actions (CURMA), The Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), and the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), for Cases for Change 2024, showcased by its impactful designs crafted by graphic artist Kairah Cooper.

The collaboration aims to fund initiatives such as the construction of the Philippine Eagle Conservation Breeding Sanctuary, releasing one million sea turtle hatchlings by 2030, and supporting emergency medical operations for animals rescued from road accidents and cruelty.

The “Cases for Change” eyeglass case is available at all Owndays stores nationwide. Priced at Php 250 when purchased with a pair of Owndays prescription glasses or at Php 500 if bought individually. Available from March 1, 2024 to June 1, 2024 or until supplies last.

Together, Owndays and its partners aspire to make a difference in safeguarding the animals in the Philippines, one case at a time. Join this movement for change and be a part of making the vision for a more beautiful future, come to life!

