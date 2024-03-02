OCT teams for ‘Katihan’ exercise conclude training

The Philippine Army (PA) on Friday announced that observer controller trainer (OCT) teams for the Combined Arms Training Exercise (CATEX) “Katihan” wrapped up their week-long training facilitated by the Training and Doctrine Command at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija.

Training took place from February 22 to 29.

CATEX “Katihan” is the first-ever large-scale exercise that will effectively test the Army’s capability to move, maneuver, and sustain large-scale forces during combat operations, PA spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-Ala said.

Its two battle phases will be held in various camps in Nueva Ecija and Tarlac.

This will involve more than 6,000 mounted and dismounted troops from various Army units in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The exercise will be conducted through operational planning and execution of a combined-arms operation, in which the full integration of all warfighting functions is applied in a controlled but realistic environment.

It can be noted that earlier iterations of the combined arms training exercise involved students of various career and specialization courses facilitated by Army training schools and centers.