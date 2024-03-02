More Boracay businesses speak out vs PetroWind project on water concerns

MORE stakeholders on Boracay Island are calling for a stop to the Nabas-2 wind farm project of the Yuchengco-owned PetroWind Energy Inc., which is seen affecting the Nabaoy River, the primary water source of the municipality of Malay, including Boracay. The project is located in the Northwest Panay Peninsula Natural Park.

In a statement sent to the BusinessMirror, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Boracay president Michael Sweeney said, “Boracay’s environment and water supply are utmost priorities, and any disruption or interference is of the highest concern. PCCI-Boracay has expressed these concerns to the Government and the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources), and we are hopeful and supportive of a decision that will be in favor of continued protection of Boracay’s environment.”

Boracay Tubi Services Inc. (BTSI), a unit of the Lucio Tan-led MacroAsia Corp., has also spoken out against the PetroWind project due to the latter’s alleged poor environmental track record, especially when it constructed phase 1. The water utility serves about 40 percent of the water needs of Boracay, or an average of about 2 million cubic meters per year.

‘An epic journey of rehabilitation’

The Malay Sangguniang Bayan slimly voted to approve on February 23, the Corporate Social Responsibility Program of PetroWind, a move seen as tacit endorsement of the Nabas-2 project, despite massive opposition of local stakeholders and environmentalists. (See, “Malay approves controversial wind project’s CSR plan affecting river,” in the BusinessMirror, February 26, 2024.)

On January 24, PCCI-Boracay sent a letter to provincial and municipal officials, regional directors of DENR Western Visayas and Department of Tourism-Western Visayas, and the regional governor of PCCI Region 6, expressing concern over the “continued construction in the Nabaoy watershed that results in [the] degradation of the water supply to Broacay Island.” It noted that the Malay government, headed by Mayor Frolibar Bautista, initially denied the project, “but it now appears that this expansion has continued.”

The group added, “Boracay Island has been on an epic journey of rehabilitation, and any change to Boracay water source is a late concern. Additionally, there are stakeholders and residents that will be greatly affected by the construction of the roads and the mud that fills the river. This effect has been very pronounced in the first phases of PetroWind.” The island was closed for six months in 2018 to give way for its rehabilitation, and was later held up as model of sustainability.

Slower river cleanup

For his part, BTSI project manager, Engr. Oliver Absalon said, “During phase 1 of the PetroWind project, there were flaws in its execution. They had siltation ponds that were washed out and the silt flowed into the Napaan River, when it rained.” The siltation, according to environmentalists, led to the death of the giant fresh water prawn or ulang, and other wildlife in the river. He added that BTSI’s pumping station along Putol River in Sambiray also had to close down several times due to siltation.

He added that with PetroWind pushing through its construction of an initial three wind turbines under phase 2, “while these are in the municipality of Nabas, the ground work being done has already affected the Nabaoy River. We’ve had to stop operations from say, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., because the river doesn’t clear up quickly unlike before, even during typhoons, the river is clean again within 2 to 4 hours. I’m sure the residents of Nabaoy have observed the same.”

He noted, “So what more when the rest of the turbines will be constructed? The river’s condition will probably get worse. Will PetroWind pay us, the water provider, possible income loss because we are unable to operate and we are unable to supply water to the island?”

Boracay Foundation Inc., the pioneering group of resort owners and businesses on the island first sounded the alarm on the PetroWind Nabas-2 project and its impact on the island’s water’s supply. In response, PetroWind said it was compliant with all government requirements including permits and its environment compliance certificate. (See, “Boracay Foundation rejects PetroWind Energy wind turbines,” in the BusinessMirror, February 22, 2024.)