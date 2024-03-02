Mayor Abby leads ceremonial turnover of P47.5-M aid to disaster-stricken LGUs

Makati Mayor Abby Binay led the ceremonial distribution of financial assistance amounting to P47.5 million to 76 disaster-stricken provinces, cities and municipalities in the country that were devastated by strong earthquakes, typhoons, and severe flooding last year. Present at the ceremony were governors, mayors and other official representatives of the recipient LGUs.

The mayor said the recipients include 40 local government units hit by tropical cyclones “Egay” and “Falcon” in July last year, 17 LGUs severely flooded due to combined shear line and low pressure area in November, and 19 localities affected by strong earthquakes in November and December.

“Makati understands the importance of extending a helping hand to our fellow Filipinos. In the face of adversity, it is imperative that we come together as a nation, united in our determination to provide relief and support to those in need,” Mayor Abby said.

The mayor has ordered the allocation of amounts ranging from P250,000 to P1 million for each LGU, depending on the severity of the damage incurred.

She also reiterated the city’s plan to offer satellite imaging service as part of its assistance to calamity-hit localities, recognizing the importance of rapid assessment of the extent and severity of damage in the affected area.

“Makati is ready to offer our expertise, resources, and support in any way possible to aid in the recovery and rebuilding efforts of affected LGUs. We stand ready to collaborate, listen, and lend a helping hand wherever it is needed,” Mayor Abby said.

The city has earmarked a total of P8,750,000 for 17 municipalities of Northern Samar and Eastern Samar affected by the combined effects of shear line and low-pressure area last November. These include Catarman and Laoang with P1 million each; Pambujan, Palapag, Mondragon and Dolores with P750,000 each; San Roque, Las Navas, Catubig and Bobon with P500,000 each; and Lapinig, Lope de Vega, Rosario, Silvino Lobos, Arteche, Jipapad and Oras with P250,000 each.

For 18 localities in Surigao del Sur severely affected by the 7.4 magnitude earthquake last December 2, the city has allocated P12,500,000. These are Barobo, Bislig, Hinatuan, San Miguel, Tagbina, Tago and Tandag with P1 million each; Carrascal, Lianga, Lingig with P750,000 each; Cagwait, Cortes, Madrid, Marihatag and San Agustin with P500,000 each; and Bayabas, Carmen and Lanuza with P250,000 each.

The city has also allotted P250,000 for Glan municipality in Sarangani Province hit by the 6.8 magnitude earthquake last November.

The city has also allotted P26 million for 10 provinces and 30 localities ravaged by super typhoons Egay and Falcon. The Provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Abra, Apayao and Benguet each received P1 million.

The recipients from Ilocos Norte are Laoag with P750,000; Solsona, P50,000; Bacarra, Pagudpud, Paoay and Piddig with P250,000 each. Binmaley in Pangasinan received P1 million, while in Ilocos Sur, Vigan received P1 million; Cabugao and Caoayan, P500,000 each; and Cervantes, P250,000. Baggao in Cagayan received P250,000, while in Pampanga, Masantol and Minalin each received P1 million; Santo Tomas, P750,000; and Mexico, P500,000. From Bataan, the localities of Abucay, Mariveles and Samal each got P1 million, while Pilar got P500,000.

From Abra, the city gave P1 million to Bangued; P500,000 to Bucay; and P250,000 each to Dolores, Manabo, Pilar, Sallapadan and Tayum. From Benguet, the municipalities of Atok, Kabayan and Kapangan each received P250,000.

The financial assistance has been sourced from the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund – Quick Response Fund of the approved Executive Budget for calendar year 2023.

Meanwhile, Makati continues to share its educational resources with different schools and communities in need in various parts of the country.

“Cities and municipalities around the country should strive to co-evolve in delivering quality education at the local level. It is the best way to surmount the challenges we currently face. It is also perhaps the only way the envisioned inclusivity in education can be fully achieved,” Mayor Abby said.

The mayor said that given the current dismal standing of the country’s education in global assessments, there must be stronger collaboration among local government units for the optimum use of available resources.