‘Hot money’ net outflows in January at $76M–BSP

THE Philippines recorded net outflows in foreign investments registered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), through authorized agent banks (AABs) in January 2024.

Data from the BSP showed net outflows reached $76 million, from the $1.3-billion gross outflows and the gross inflows of $1.2 billion for the month.

aThe recorded net outflows, BSP said, are lower than the net outflows of $205 million posted in December 2023.

“The $76-million net outflows in January 2024 were a reversal of the net inflows recorded for the same period a year ago ($291 million),” BSP said.

The data showed that registered investments in January 2024 are higher than the $1 billion recorded in January 2023. This represented an increase of $231 million or 23.1 percent.

However, gross outflows also increased by $599 million or by 84 percent compared to the gross outflows posted in January 2023 at $713 million.

Nonetheless, BSP said the $1.2 billion registered investments for the month are higher by $170 million or by 15.9 percent compared to the $1.1 billion recorded in December 2023.

During the month, BSP said 62.7 percent of registered investments were in Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE)-listed securities $775 million.

“Most of (these) investments (were) made in: banks; holding firms; property; transportation services; and food, beverage and tobacco,” BSP said.

The BSP said 37.3 percent of the investments were made in Peso government securities amounting to $460 million; while the remaining, or less than 1 percent, were in other instruments.

Investments for the month mostly came from the United Kingdom, United States, Singapore, Luxembourg, and Hong Kong with a combined share of 85.5 percent.

The data also showed $1.31-billion gross outflows for the month were higher by $40 million or by 3.2 percent compared to the gross outflows recorded for December 2023 at $1.27 billion.

The US remains the top destination of outflows, receiving $600 million or 45.8 percent of total outward remittances.

These investments, which refer to inward foreign investments registered with AABs, include PSE-listed securities; Peso-denominated government securities; and Peso time deposits with banks with minimum tenor of 90 days.

The list of investments includes other Peso debt instruments; unit investment trust funds; and other instruments such as Exchange Traded Funds and Philippine Depositary Receipts.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





