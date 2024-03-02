Honor Magic V2: A foldable that goes beyond the ‘galaxy’

IN a report released by Counterpoint Research last year, it said that global foldable smartphone shipments are projected to reach 101.5 million in 2027 from 78.6 million in 2026.

Samsung may have led the foldable revolution, but Chinese OEMs have been very active and made China the largest global market for foldable devices. While the foldable smartphone sector remains a niche market, the introduction of more accessible options is poised to bring more users into the “fold.”

Last week, Honor released its first foldable in the Philippines, the Honor Magic V2, taking aim at the current market leader with a campaign tagline that delivers a very clear message: “Experience magic beyond the galaxy.”

I have just started using the device this week, so our full review is still a work in progress. Instead, let me first share with you five things which, I think, make this foldable a very formidable contender.

1. THIN IS IN: Measuring a mere 9.9mm when folded, and just 4.7mm when unfolded, the Honor Magic V2 earns the title of being the thinnest foldable smartphone available, and its something you’ll immediately notice once you hold the device in your hand. To appreciate just how thin it is, all you just need to do is look at its USB charging port and compare it with the end of the charging cable. Makes you wonder if future foldables can even get thinner. It also weighs just 231g so its not as heavy on your pocket or purse. It might not seem like a big thing at first but the more I used this foldable, the more I realized that thinner is definitely better.

2. SUPER TITANIUM HINGE: When it comes to foldables, its probably the hinge mechanism that users are most concerned about. The Honor Magic V2’s revolutionary hinge design showcases significant advancements in materials, structure and craftmanship by utilizing titanium alloy which is an aerospace-grade material. Compared to stainless steel, it is 42 percent lighter. In addition, Honor’s shield steel present in the hinge’s body balances thickness and durability setting another standard for excellence.

Honor says the V2’s hinge can withstand more than 400,000 folds—for worry-free usage, even when folded 100 times a day it can last up to 10 years. For this reason, Honor earned the coveted durability certification from SGS, a leading and respected world-testing organization.

3. BETTER DISPLAY RATIO: Another reason why I wasn’t that interested in foldables before was the unusual size of the external display which is long and narrow. Yes they do make it easier for one-handed operation, but if you’ve got chubby fingers like me, its a pain to use when typing messages. The Honor Magic V2 has a 6.43-inch screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and an impressive 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio giving you the regular screen real estate we’ve gotten used to. Besides, I don’t think foldables were meant to be used one-handed. Unfold it and you’ll be treated to a 7.92-inch extended display transforming it into a “tablet” which is just the right size for viewing document creations, PDF files, presentations, especially when editing spreadsheets—which is a pain to do with smaller screens.

The OLED LTPO display offers a truly immersive screen experience as it supports 100 percent DCI P3 color gamut and 1.07 billion colors. My partner and I watched the last few episodes of Marry My Husband on this screen and now she just wants to download more K-drama series onto the Honor Magic V2 so we don’t have to switch over to the TV.

Visibility even under direct sunlight is also outstanding since the screen’s brightness levels can reach up to 2500 nits.

4. EYE CARE FOR YOU: Remember how the Honor 90 became quite popular because of its eye-care features? The Honor Magic V2 also delivers an industry-leading 3840Hz PWM dimming technology to minimize eyestrain, for comfortable viewing when you need to work (or watch) for an extended period of time. This works by reducing fluctuations in screen brightness and decreases the occurrence of flickering, which causes eye fatigue especially in low light environments. Another eye care feature is the Circadian Night Display which adjusts the screen to warmer colors and reduces those known to be significant circadian stimuli. This feature tested to increase melatonin levels by reducing suppression of melatonin promoting longer better sleep quality .

Last is dynamic dimming that mimics natural light stimulating ciliary muscle movement and also reduces eye fatigue. The displays brightness levels adapt automatically to external lighting conditions and screen time duration for optimal eye comfort.

5. FLAGSHIP TRIPLE CAMERA: The Honor Magic V2 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Main Camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 20MP Telephoto Camera, allowing users to produce photos that are truly comparable to flagship photography.

The main camera is equipped with a large f/1.9 aperture as well as a customized sensor, to bring in more light, delivering images with greater sharpness, better exposure, and richer dynamic range. The new sensor is packed with improved octa-core full pixel focus to optimize subject detection and further enhance focus photography. To capture a wider view, the Honor Magic V2 features a 50MP Ultra-wide Camera making it ideal for photographing expansive landscapes and architectural marvels. Paired with a remarkable 13mm focal length and a large f/2.0 aperture, this ensures breathtaking wide-angle panoramic shots with sharp detail.

Completing the Magic V2’s camera trio is a 20MP Telephoto Camera with a detailed f/2.4 aperture that supports up to 40x digital zoom to bring the your subjects closer.

Another advantage of the Magic V2 is in its front camera—or cameras. Unlike other foldables, it has a 16MP Front-facing Dual Cameras meaning you can use both its inner and outer screens to take selfies with enhanced image quality and a more flexible photography experience.

The Honor Magic V2 also incorporates AI Motion Sensing Capture, leveraging an AI network trained on an extensive data set of over 270,000 images. Ideal for capturing live performances and sporting events, the AI Motion Sensing Capture function intelligently detects facial expressions like smiles and body postures such as jumping, ensuring that the camera captures the best shots while the subject is in motion.

The Honor Magic V2 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and comes with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. It also has a 5000 mAh that supports Honor 66W SuperCharge. But perhaps the biggest reason to choose this foldable is its more accessible price of P79,999. Preordering the device included freebies such as a free Honor Watch GS 3 and Harman Kardon Aura Studio 4 HIFI Speaker worth P28,000. The Honor Magic V2 can also be purchased through Home Credit, offering zero-percent interest for as little as P1,719 per month for up to 18 months.