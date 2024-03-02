History, jewelry and famous personalities at a book launch

Celebrated jeweler and heritage preservation advocate Maria Angelica Santos-Bermejo launched her new book, “ALAHAS: Philippine Heritage Jewelry”, last Wednesday, 28 February, at the Ayala Museum, drawing an impressive crowd of who’s who in Philippine society.

If you didn’t know her, you’d be surprised to see a single person draw such an energetic audience who braved a traffic-plagued Wednesday evening in Makati just to see her unveil her latest masterpiece.

Author Maria Angelica Santos-Bermejo signs a copy of her book Alahas: Philippine Heritage Jewelry for former Central Bank governor Jaime C. Laya, who led efforts to preserve and curate Philippine gold by acquiring many gold objects and pieces from the Surigao Treasure for the bank’s collection.

For decades now, Santos-Bermejo has navigated the waters of Philippine heritage jewelry, embarking into thrilling and often uncertain journeys.

From collecting off the quaint streets in Iloilo to admiring her trove under the warm light of her living room, she has immersed herself in the vibrant communities of a world known by a few—ultimately venturing to evoke the inherent essence embedded within each precious jewel.

What unfolds in “ALAHAS: Philippine Heritage Jewelry” is a symphony of essays as she reflects on her experience with closely held adornments, compounded with meticulous historical research.

The book edited Renan Prado, with foreword written by historian Ambeth Ocampo, embarks on a captivating journey through time, showcasing the evolution of Filipino jewelry from pre-colonial epochs to the modern era.

“What started as a mere catalog of her jewelry collection developed into a beautiful book that is both a visual feast and handy reference…” says Ambeth Ocampo in his foreword.

renowned Filipino historian and academic Ambeth Ocampo, who wrote the foreword to her book.

Dr. Olivia Anne Melo Habana, history professor at the Ateneo de Manila University thus describes Santos-Bermejo’s masterpiece: “The book by Maria Angelica Santos-Bermejo ostensibly covers the history of jewelry in the Philippines with an expansive sweep from precolonial to contemporary times. It is the author’s deep love and appreciation of Philippine history and culture that informs her work and this is evident in “Alahas.”

“The gorgeous photographs do justice to the well informed and knowledgeable text of the book, making it a great addition to any collection on Philippine history and culture,” she adds.

Organizing jewelry by design, technique and era offers readers an exhilarating time-travel experience.

Three years of meticulous historical research, coupled with nearly four decades of actively collecting antique jewelry, underpin each chapter’s essays, capturing the essence of eras that shape makers, wearers, and audiences.

In these pages, the book weaves stories of adventure, resilience, and deep connections to heritage, aiming to kindle pride and inspire readers to rediscover and celebrate their own roots. Through showcasing creations and remarkable heirlooms, it bridges the gap between past and present, illuminating the timeless allure of Philippine jewelry as a reference for those seeking to reconnect with their heritage.

As readers delve into the passages of time, guided by the remarkable Filipinas who embody the spirit of the nation, they witness the interplay between history and contemporary design. From the mystical strength of the Babaylan to the resilient contemporary Filipina in the diaspora, each piece of jewelry held within its gleaming surface a story of beauty, strength, and the transformative power of adornment.

“ALAHAS: Philippine Heritage Jewelry” tells a timeless love story, tracing the intricate evolution of jewelry from pre-colonial times before 1565 to the Spanish Colonial era, Turn of the Century, Modern era, and the Contemporary period—a celebration of our rich Filipino heritage.

