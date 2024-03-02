Go highlights importance of cooperation in 35th Kalilangan Festival in GenSan

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go highlighted the importance of unity and cooperation in achieving communal goals during the 35th Kalilangan Festival and the 85th Foundation Anniversary of General Santos City on Tuesday, February 27.

Go conveyed his greetings to the people of General Santos City on the significant occasion. He also extended his gratitude and acknowledgment to Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao, the city councilors, and all the individuals who played roles in the organization and success of the event.

“I commend Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao, the esteemed city councilors, and everyone who contributed to this event’s resounding success. Your dedication to our community’s welfare and progress is the true essence of the Kalilangan spirit,” he added.

The Kalilangan Festival is the founding anniversary celebration of General Santos City. It is a vibrant festival with cultural events, parades, and lively street parties. Kalilangan is derived from the Maguindanaon term “kalilang,” which means celebration or festivity.

The festival commemorates the arrival of General Paulino Santos and the first group of Christian settlers to the shores of Sarangani Bay on February 27, 1939. This event marked the founding of what is now General Santos City.

In line with the senator’s commitment to fostering community spirit, his Malasakit Team distributed balls for basketball and volleyball and shirts to the attendees.

Moreover, Go also promoted his brainchild, the Malasakit Centers program, which has already helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide since its inception in 2018, according to the Department of Health. -30-