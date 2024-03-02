DOTr’s Bautista meets MAP transport and infra committee

The MAP (Management Association of the Philippines) Holistic Plan to address the severe traffic congestion in Metro Manila was subject of an in-depth and constructive discussion in a meeting between a Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) team of 15 officials led by Secretary Jaime J. Bautista and a MAP Transportation and Infrastructure Committee (TIC) 15-person counterpart team led by MAP President Rene Almendras and TIC Chair Eduardo Yap.

The Holistic Plan includes comprehensive short-term administrative and traffic management measures to achieve soonest relief to commuters and motorists. For permanent and long-term sustainability, the MAP Plan included medium and long-term measures centered on mass public transportation to move people, not private vehicles, in accordance with the NEDA National Transport Plan of 2017.

Bautista demonstrated a clear understanding and keen appreciation of the Metro Manila traffic problem and the heavy damage it is causing to the national economy and society, and the urgent need for a comprehensive plan of action.

Photo shows (from left) TIC TWG Chair Jose P. De Jesus, TIC Vice Chair Glicerio V. Sicat; TIC Chair Eduardo Yap; DOTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista; MAP President Rene D. Almendras; and TIC TWG Member Rogelio L. Singson. Not in photo is DOTr Maritime Sector head Undersecretary Elmer Sarmiento.