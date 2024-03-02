DOH records 11 percent drop in dengue cases January 14 to 27

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported it has recorded a notable 11 percent drop in dengue cases nationwide from January 14 to 27, 2024.

Based on data as of February 23, 2024, there were 7,434 cases recorded from January 14 to 17, in comparison to the preceding period from January 1 to 13, 2024, which had 8,368 cases.

“There is a further decrease in the subsequent period from January 28 to February 10, 2024, where only 5,267 cases were recorded. It is important to note that these figures may be subject to change due to potential delayed consultations and reporting,” the DOH said.

Region X and Caraga showed, showed increase in cases in the recent three to four weeks (January 14 to 27) compared to two weeks prior (January 1 to 13), reporting 1,384 and 715 new cases in the recent 4 weeks, respectively.

From January 1 to February 10, 2024, a total of 67 deaths were reported, resulting in a case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.32 percent for the year 2024.

The DOH has assured that they continue to monitor and assess the situation to “implement necessary measures and interventions.”

The DOH also encouraged the public to strengthen implementation of the 5S strategy against dengue: Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, use Self-protection measures, Seek early consultation, Say yes to fogging where needed, and Start and sustain hydration.