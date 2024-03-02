DepEd cites ‘I am MAD’ as MATATAG partner supporting learners, teachers

THE Department of Education (DepEd) recently recognized 173 partner-organizations, including nonprofit, volunteer-powered group “I am MAD (Making A Difference)” Volunteers Inc. for their support and intervention in the country’s basic education under its “MATATAG” Agenda on February 20.

The department awarded I am MAD as one of the agency’s outstanding civil society organization partners during the national DepEd Partners’ Appreciation and Recognition ceremony.

Chief Executive Volunteer Maco Ravanzo and Chief of Volunteer Programs and Communication of I am MAD Wino Dela Cruz accepted the award on behalf of the nonprofit organization from Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte.

The award cited “I am MAD for its unwavering commitment, exceptional collaboration and invaluable contribution in support of the MATATAG Agenda for the DepEd Basic Education Development Plan, helping [the department] fulfill its mandate in providing quality basic education to all learners.”

“This recognition from DepEd is a testament to our never-ending passion to make a difference in the lives of our learners,” Ravanzo expressed. He also reflected on the challenges of establishing the organization’s identity, and proving its intentions in the past, contrasting it with its current standing with established institutions in the field of education and advocacy.

I am MAD has been an active civil-society partner of DepEd for more than a decade now, as it continuously supplements values formation activities through its main program “MAD Camp,” and promotes volunteerism as a lifestyle among the Filipino youth through “MAD Talks.”

The group is calling for volunteers, and they can register via bit.ly/MADcamp2024reg. It is also open for donations through: bit.ly/bidadonate. For updates, partnerships, and volunteer opportunities, follow and message I am MAD on Facebook, or send an email to iammadph@gmail.com.