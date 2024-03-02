DepEd: Catch-Up Fridays materials not for sale

The Department of Education (DepEd) is probing reports that some school personnel are selling booklets or workbooks to learners for “Catch-Up Fridays,” as well as other school activities.

“Any individual found guilty of such scheme shall face appropriate administrative sanctions,” the DepEd warned after receiving complaints in relation to issue.

“The Department reiterates that such acts are strictly prohibited,” the DepEd stressed.

The DepEd reiterated that Catch-Up Fridays and other school activities must not involve out-of-pocket costs.

“Parents and learners are reminded not to accommodate and patronize such unauthorized transactions,” it added

The DepEd also encouraged the public to report similar incidents directly to the Office of the Secretary at osec@deped.gov.ph.-30-