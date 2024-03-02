Converge sees more growth opportunities in empowering Filipinos’ digital capabilities

Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions Inc (Converge ICT) recently pointed out that they see huge growth potential in boosting the digital connectivity capabilities of Filipinos.

In a chance interview with reporters, Dennis Anthony Uy, CEO and cofounder of Converge, said there is a huge potential for the company to tap the 17 million prepaid users to switch to postpaid. “Right now, there are only 6 million postpaid users in the country,” Uy said.

The Angeles, Pampanga native also said gaming is another area where Converge could expand its presence as the country has a 40-million gaming population. Nevertheless, the company said gamers are not given the proper attention and remain the most underserved communities in the Philippines because of the dearth of infrastructure and support.

As of July last year, the Philippines is ranked 83rd out of 142 countries for mobile internet speed and 47th in terms of fixed broadband media, according to the Ookla Speedtest Global Index.

Uy said esports and gaming need support because they bring camaraderie and economic benefits to the youth and the community

Earlier, Uy commended the Filipino youth for showing their skills in competitive video gaming, both in the local and international arenas, and have made a mark in the gaming world.

Further, he cited the stellar record of SIBOL, the national team for esports which showed their prowess in the virtual playground as representative of the Philippines in the medal event of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, where egames debuted as a legitimate sport.

In another chance interview, Benjamin Azada, executive vice president, and chief commercial officer of Converge ICT, said the company wants to close the gap in the quality of internet experience between the Philippines and its Southeast Asian neighbors Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia. “Why do they have to be faster than us? We have the same technology,” he said in an interview on the sidelines during the celebration of its successive wins “fastest and most awarded internet service provider in the Philippines. “

Converge held a lighting ceremony at its Manila headquarters, illuminating it in dazzling purple as well as key areas across the country. Converge also lit up Plaza Anghel in Angeles City, Fort San Pedro in Cebu City, and Damosa IT Park in Davao City.

Azada said the company is looking long term as far as the recently introduced FiberX plans by offering as much as 600 Mbps for free for its existing customers.

“We’re also looking at long term but we’ll see how that works out. But for now, we’re giving this as a limited offer,” he said.