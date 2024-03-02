Achievements, contributions of outstanding Australia-educated Filipinos duly recognized

EXCEPTIONAL achievements of outstanding Filipinos who studied in the “Land Down Under” were highlighted at the annual Australia Alumni Excellence Awards.

“Our Australia Global Alumni community is an important part of the Australia-Philippines ‘Strategic Partnership,’” said Chargé d’Affaires Dr. Moya Collett of the Embassy of Australia. “This year’s [batch of] awardees are impressive Filipinos who have been using their Australian education, expertise, experience, and networks to contribute enormously to the Philippines.”

The following alumni were awarded in the event:

Dr. Dexter de la Cruz (Ph.D in Marine Biology, Southern Cross University, 2019) was awarded as “Alumnus of the Year” for leading the development of groundbreaking coral-reef restoration techniques used in the Philippines and Australia that have helped improve climate-change resilience. His local experiments and studies assisted in the restoration of degraded reef areas, and have since been used in the Great Barrier Reef. He is a recipient of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research’s prestigious John Allwright Fellowship.

Dr. Ma. Asuncion Beltran (Masters in Tropical Veterinary Science, James Cook University, 2003) was recognized with an “Excellence in Innovation” award for developing innovative agricultural technologies and practices that help boost food security in the Philippines. She introduced technologies to improve the viability of backyard poultry as a source of livelihood among farmers across the Philippines.

Abigail Tan (Graduate Diploma in Health Promotion, Deakin University, 2020) received the “Young Achiever” award for her work at increasing health-seeking behaviors and strengthening health governance at the local level across the Philippines. She led the “Optimising Health Literacy and Access to Health Services” process in the country, in partnership with the Department of Health’s Health Promotion Bureau.

Meanwhile, seven alumni were recognized with Special Citations for outstanding contributions in several fields. Alumni network: “Medal of Valor” awardee Col. Ariel Querubin (ret.); Culture and arts: Director-General Jeremy Barns of the National Museum of the Philippines; Community development: entrepreneurs Emmanuel and Mary Grace Belviz; Health: Pediatric Oncologist Dr. Amy Dy; Education: Dr. Dionisia Rola; Environmental conservation: Dr. Jayson Ibanez; and Gender equality, disability, and social inclusion: Imari Roble-Cesario.

Since the 1950s, thousands of Filipinos have studied in Australia and now form part of the dynamic Australia Global Alumni community in the Philippines, which includes senior Philippine government officials, scientists and esteemed members of the academe, as well as business and industry leaders.

Australia Global Alumni in the Philippines are invited to register and update their contact information via australiaawardsphilippines.org/alumni.