Taiwan donates $200k to disaster-stricken Davao

The government of Taiwan on Tuesday donated US$200,000 (about P11.2 million) in cash assistance to the Philippines for the families severely affected by the flooding and landslides in three Davao provinces early this month.

“By providing this humanitarian funding, Taiwan hopes to extend a helping hand in support of the (government’s) disaster response efforts and aids to the survivors in Davao region,” Ambassador Wallace Chow of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines said.

The donation, intended for distribution by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, was received by Chairman Silvestre H. Bello III of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), the representative office of the Philippines in Taiwan.

In accepting the assistance, Bello said the donation “will go a long way to help the families of those who perished in that disaster, and assist those who survived the tragedy to recover their lives.”

“We are deeply touched by your government’s sincere concern and display of compassion for our people at this time of great grief and need,” he said.

Bello added, “And we are most thankful for your generosity, not only as a neighbor but more so as as a long-time friend of the Filipino people.”

“On behalf of our President, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the grateful Filipinos, we thank your government and the people of Taiwan for your very kind assistance,” he also said.

In late December, Taiwan donated 1,000-metric tons of rice to the country. The donation was received by MECO and turned over to DSWD for distribution to families and communities hit hard by calamities and disasters. The donation was already turned over by MECO to the DSWD last month.

Similar assistance were extended by Taiwan to the Philippines in recent years marking stronger friendly relations between the two neighboring countries. ###